New York Mayor Bill de Blasio interrupted, booed at George Floyd Memorial – Up News Info

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was booed and teased by an angry crowd at a George Floyd memorial in Brooklyn on Thursday after refusing to report police violence in the city the night before.

An event planner, the Reverend Kevin McCall, presented the increasingly unpopular policy, asking the crowd for "respect" when people turned their backs on them and started booing out loud. They fell silent when de Blasio's wife Chirlane McCray took the microphone. "We want to know about my partner, my partner in all things, and I ask you to give him the same respect that you give me," he said.

They did not. The mayor spoke anyway, barely audible about screams and chants of "I can't breathe" and "give up."

“Georg Floyd cannot be allowed to die in vain. We have to make a change in this city and this country, ”with changes also in the New York police, he said. "We need a peaceful change in this city once and for all." He spoke for about 90 seconds and then gave up.

The comments earlier in the day sparked anger. At a press conference, he said he had seen "a lot of restraint by the NYPD overall and would review whatever is necessary. He said at the briefing that he had not yet seen images of police officers using batons against protesters on Wednesday by night. "In the context of the crisis, in the context of the curfew, there is a point where enough is enough," he said, "if the officers say, 'Now is the point where we need you go home & # 39 ;, it's time to go home "."

Hank Newsome, local president of Black Lives Matter, demanded the resignation of Blasio and Governor Andrew Cuomo, the mayor's frequent combat partner, mentioned that he had the power conferred to "displace" him.

New York City Councilman Eric Ulrich tweeted Thursday morning. "@NYCMayor he has lost control of the situation. "He said he would ask for a vote of no confidence in the City Council.