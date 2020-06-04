Home Entertainment New York Dominicans Apologize For Harassing Blacks Once Gang Members Stop (Video)

New York Dominicans Apologize For Harassing Blacks Once Gang Members Stop (Video)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
23

Yesterday, there were reports that a group of armed vigilantes in the Washington Heights area of ​​New York were persecuting and harassing black people who they perceived as potential "looters,quot; in their neighborhood.

Now MTO News has learned that members of the American Dominican community in Washington Heights apologize to blacks across the city for any harassment they suffered while in the community. And the Washington Heights community welcomes blacks to come into their community and walk freely through the streets of Washington Heights.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©