New York Dominicans Apologize For Harassing Blacks Once Gang Members Stop (Video)

Yesterday, there were reports that a group of armed vigilantes in the Washington Heights area of ​​New York were persecuting and harassing black people who they perceived as potential "looters,quot; in their neighborhood.

Now MTO News has learned that members of the American Dominican community in Washington Heights apologize to blacks across the city for any harassment they suffered while in the community. And the Washington Heights community welcomes blacks to come into their community and walk freely through the streets of Washington Heights.

What caused such a dramatic change in just 24 hours?

Well, last night a group of VERY influential OGs from the Bronx and Brooklyn went to Washington Heights and confronted the vigilantes. The OGs have ties to the leadership of the Bloods gang in New York.

They told the men that if Washington Heights continued its violence and intimidation of blacks, the OGs would send hundreds of blacks to Washington Heights and burn the entire neighborhood.

The message was received, and a peace treaty was quickly made.

Watch: