New COVID-19 forecasts show a fragile balance but an early promise for a quiet summer in many US counties. USA – Up News Info Detroit

– New four-week projections of COVID-19 published today by PolicyLab at the Children's Hospital of(CHOP) shows that while many counties in the US USA They are experiencing an increase in cases of the virus as they reopen, currently large second waves of widespread community transmission are not predicted in most areas. COVID-Lab model data adds further evidence that rising temperatures and humidity levels are reducing the risk of spreading the virus during the summer in less populated counties that remain vigilant with personal protection indoors and maintain sizes limited collection.

The model, which uses cell phone data to observe trips to nonessential businesses over time, continues to show reductions in social distancing across the country. Previous projections for some areas that had increased transmission in the past two weeks, represented by counties in Alabama, Florida and Nevada, stabilized this week. Since the model has consistently shown that social distancing is the most impactful factor in the spread of COVID-19, the researchers attribute the predicted ability of these communities to prevent further community spread to the beneficial effects of climate and suspicion. personal surveillance in masking and hygiene In many areas.

However, the model continues to underscore risk in communities that have rapidly relaxed social distancing, including Houston, Dallas and Phoenixand some areas in Indiana, North Carolina and South Carolina. Furthermore, the data shows Chicago and Minneapolis are near their transmission peaks, and researchers identified new areas of concern in the Pacific Northwest, such as the Portland mineral., metropolitan area and Yakima, Wash. Finally, a new addition to this week's analysis includes a map of the counties that saw dramatic increases in close encounters over Memorial Day weekend, including vacation destinations like the Atlantic coast, the Poconos, lake michigan and south California. The researchers will closely watch the transmission risk for these communities and their feeder cities for the next two weeks.

"Overall, despite some persistent and emerging hotspots, there are still encouraging signs from our forecasts this week; the weather appears to continue to mitigate the risk of widespread community transmission in most areas as they reopen," he said. . David rubin, MD, MSCE, director of PolicyLab at CHOP and professor of pediatrics at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine. "However, we are aware that the stabilization we are observing is quite fragile, as we are only just beginning to see the effects of Memorial Day travel in many areas and are still unable to see the impacts of the recent protests. overcrowded against social races and racial injustices It will be critical to monitor the next two weeks of the epidemic to ensure that the risk of resurgence is actually decreasing in most areas of the country. ”

For additional comments from the top researchers on their forecasts and updated findings, read this blog post: https://policylab.chop.edu/blog/covid-19-outlook-hope-relatively-normal-summer

PolicyLab researchers at CHOP and the University of Pennsylvania He developed the model, known as COVID-Lab: Mapping COVID-19 on Your Community, which tracks and projects the transmission of COVID-19 in 389 US counties. USA with active outbreaks, representing 68% of the US population. USA and 87% of all identified coronavirus cases. The researchers built their model to look at how social distancing, population density, daily temperatures, and humidity affect the number and spread of COVID-19 infections over time in a county, taking into account the rates of test positivity and population characteristics, such as age, insurance status, overcrowding within households, and prevalence of diabetes. COVID-Lab projections forecast the number of coronavirus cases that communities could experience in the next four weeks based on an average of three days of their current social distancing practices, defined by the change in travel to non-essential businesses compared to pre-epidemic. A scientific review of the model and the team's results is available as a pre-printed article prior to peer review on medRxiv. The data is publicly available in the form of interactive maps and charts.

About PolicyLab at Children & # 39; s Hospital of Philadelphia: PolicyLab at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) is dedicated to achieving optimal child health and wellness by reporting changes in programs and policies through interdisciplinary research. Founded in 2008, PolicyLab is a focus center within the CHOP Research Institute, one of the nation's largest pediatric research institutes. With more than 30 highly regarded faculty and 60 passionate employees bringing experience from a myriad of fields covering health, research, and health policy, our work focuses on improving public systems, improving healthcare delivery and improve child health outcomes. For more information visit http://www.policylab.chop.edu .

