New Arlington Homeless Shelter opens Thursday – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

ARLINGTON, Texas () – Families in the Dallas / Fort Worth area facing homelessness will soon have a new place to seek help.

The Arlington Life Shelter is opening an additional facility today, right next to the existing shelter.

The new building has seven family rooms, so parents and children can stay together instead of dividing into men's and women's bedrooms. The rooms increase the number of beds in the shelter by 40%.

The state-of-the-art 12,000-square-foot facility also has separate spaces for toddlers, children, and teens, along with a built-in playground. Those additions are intended to give children a sense of normalcy while they stay in the shelter.

Jim Reeder, interim executive director of the shelter, says that none of this would be possible without community support.

"Across Arlington, it has really been a kindness program to see how the community has stepped forward to help the homeless here," he said. "We hope it gives them a little bit of motivation and enthusiasm, that people care about them."

The $ 5 million building also has a larger kitchen and dining room, giving the shelter the ability to serve more people more efficiently.

The staff is still putting the finishing touches on everything in the new building.

Some residents will be able to stay on the premises starting today, while families are expected to move in the coming weeks.