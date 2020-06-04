Neil Young Says His Song "Southern Man,quot; Now Applies Nationwide

Neil Young first released his song, "Southern Man,quot;, in 1970 as part of his album, After The Gold Rush. Despite the song being released 50 years ago, the legendary singer and songwriter believes it is even more relevant today than it was then. Furthermore, Young says it applies to more than just the south, but the entire country.

Rolling Stone picked up a Neil Young blog post on his website in which he posted a video of himself singing the classic song that was written, according to Neil: "after countless years of racism in the United States." Young went on to say that "it has lasted too long."

Young urged the police to change the way they do their job. He says it is time for new laws, changes, and new rules for on-duty police officers. It goes without saying that Neil alludes to the massive protests against police brutality after George Floyd's death while in police custody.

According to Rolling Stone, Neil Young's lyrics on "Southern Man,quot; are inspired by years of slavery in the United States, especially in southern Antebellum. Young has released other more politically charged songs, including "Ohio," featuring Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young.

The band's song was inspired by the Kent State Massacre, a time when the Ohio National Guard shot at students protesting against the Vietnam War. Four people were killed.

Neil's fans know that he, like many other celebrities, is vicious critics of the President of the United States, Donald Trump. Around the same time that he was able to register to vote, the singer-songwriter came out in support of Bernie Sanders.

At the time, Young expressed his support for Bernie Sanders by urging his fans and the public to defend the rights of workers, teachers, students, and "climate justice." He also called for "higher taxes on the super rich to pay all the love of the above."

Young has a new record coming out, Homegrown, and is expected to come out on June 19.



