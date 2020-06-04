Nearly 2 million Americans filed unemployment claims last week

Some 1.9 million Americans applied for unemployment aid in the week ending May 30, while another 623,000 applied for a special unemployment aid program for self-employed workers, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The numbers show that job losses from the coronavirus may be decreasing as companies across the country continue to reopen.

Aid applications have decreased in the past two months, indicating the worst of coronavirusrelated to job cuts have probably passed.

A separate survey from the ADP payroll processor released this week He also indicated that job loss is slowing. Private companies lost 2.8 million jobs in May, although that number is still alarming, accounting for less than a third of job losses in April.

Despite these signs of improvement, unemployment in the United States remains at historically high levels. Since mid-March, approximately 44 million workers have applied for unemployment assistance, although some have been rehired. Nearly 30 million people were receiving aid through state and federal unemployment programs as of May 16, the latest information available. That's a drop of about a million from the week before.

"The situation could be improving, but only slightly," said Nick Bunker, director of economic research at Indeed Hiring Lab, in a statement.

How the coronavirus pandemic will shape the future of young workers

And although some companies have reopened, most economists predict that unemployment will remain in double digits until the November elections and until 2021.

"New protocols related to virus containment are likely to continue to restrict activity, and layoffs, while they may continue to be moderate, will remain high in the short term," said Rubeela Farooqi of High Frequency Economics in a research note.

On Friday, the government is expected to report that the economy lost 8 million jobs in May, in addition to the 20 million lost in April.

With reports from The Associated Press.

