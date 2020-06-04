NBA owners vote to resume regular season in July – Up News Info

In a 29-1 vote, NBA team owners voted to resume the league's regular season, which has been on hold since March due to COVID-19, according to multiple media reports.

The NBA players union has yet to sign, but is expected to approve the plan. If finalized, the setup would kick off the season with regular-season games played by 22 of the league's 30 teams on July 31 at a single site, ESPN Wide World of Sports, outside Orlando, FL. An extensive testing and monitoring regimen of players would be effective, with players, coaches and staff confined to a "bubble" environment, where they would sleep and eat when not on the court.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, who quoted a source as reporting the vote, said the teams would start practicing in their own cities this month before moving to Orlando in July.

Eight regular season games that those teams (which have secured or are competing for playoff spots) will play starting July 31. The complex is one of the many large Disney-owned parks in the Orlando, FL area, and will be able to accommodate equipment and a large test apparatus, as well as medical and safety procedures.

The playoffs, which generally conclude with the NBA Finals on ABC in June, will run through September or early October.

TNT has scheduled a live episode of Inside the NBA This afternoon In addition to the restart, the show's co-hosts will discuss the impact of George Floyd's protests, which have been a primary focus for league officials and players for the past 10 days.