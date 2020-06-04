NBA approves plan to restart season – Up News Info Detroit

(Up News Info Local Sports) – The NBA has reportedly finalized a plan to resume the game, about three months after it suspended its season. The league presented the plan to its board of governors on Thursday.

The NBA Board of Governors voted to approve the league's 22-team format to restart the 2019-2020 season in Orlando, according to the ESPN source. – Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 4, 2020

In the plan, 22 teams, including 13 from the Western Conference and nine from the Eastern Conference, would resume play on July 31. To qualify, a team must have no more than six games outside of a playoff spot.

The 22 teams that will resume will play eight "regular season,quot; games to organize planting for the playoffs. After that brief schedule, 16 teams will advance to the playoffs: eight from the west and eight from the east. A short round of play will determine the eighth seed if any team is within four games. The playoffs will begin in August.

For the eight teams that do not resume play, their seasons are over.

The Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers, Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics had previously won playoff spots. With just eight games remaining, the Miami Heat, Indiana Pacers, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Clippers, Denver Nuggets, Utah Jazz, Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets are also locked up. The Dallas Mavericks, with a seven-game lead over the Memphis Grizzlies, are likely to make the postseason.

After that, things could get a little uncertain. The Grizzlies have the eighth seed in the West. But the Portland Trail Blazers, New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings, San Antonio Spurs, and Phoenix Suns sit within six games. In the East, the Brooklyn Nets currently have the seventh seed and the Orlando Magic the eighth, with the Washington Wizards six games out of both.

All games would be played at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports complex on the Disney campus near Orlando, Florida.

The NBA season was cut short on March 11, shortly after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus. All major sports leagues remained dormant until May and have only recently revealed plans to reopen.

