Nawazuddin Siddiqui's niece reveals more details about the sexual harassment case she presented

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is surely under the gaze of the media for all the wrong reasons. A couple of weeks ago, his wife, Aaliya, filed for divorce. Now her niece (name withheld) filed a case against her younger brother in Delhi. She claims that her uncle and Nawaz's younger brother, Minazuddin Siddiqui, touched her inappropriately when she was nine years old. The family continues to annoy her in-laws and her accusing them of false accusations.



An online portal contacted her and she revealed more details about her past. She alleged that Minazuddin Siddiqui used to be the brat of the family and earned nothing to earn a living. When he was 13 years old and realized that what had been done to him was wrong, he informed Nawazuddin, whom he affectionately calls Bade Papa. But Nawazuddin did not believe him and said that his uncle would not do such a thing. Then he asked what movie he was watching to prepare such a story. The girl was surprised with the response she received from her uncle. She expected Nawazuddin to take action.

The girl also revealed that instead of being cautious, Minaz became more aggressive with her saying that no one believed her. When she married at age 20, her family made sure to annoy her husband and in-laws. They filed a kidnapping case about her husband and dragged her in-laws to shame. She alleged that Nawazuddin used all her connections to incriminate her husband and put him behind bars, which did not happen.

She recalled that once in 2017, when she went to Delhi, Minaz once again forced herself to follow her. When she resisted, he hit her with his belt. He even pulled her hair and hit her. She asked her husband (who were not married then) to take her away from there. The couple then eloped and married since she was 18 years old or older. She claims that she has proof of this in the form of images and chats to prove her story.