NASCAR formation in Atlanta: starting order, pole for Folds of Honor QuikTrip 400 based on random draw

Chase Elliott won the lottery in his home state on Thursday night. The Georgia native took the No. 1 spot for Sunday's Folds of Honor QuikTrip 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway in a random pick.

Aric Almirola will join Elliott in the front row. The Stewart-Haas driver is still looking for his first top 5 of the season. His best result was seventh for the Darlington midweek race in May.

Joey Logano, Kyle Busch, and Clint Bowyer drew the rest of the top five. Possibly Logano and Elliott face to face for the start of the race at the 1.54-mile AMS could be interesting. Elliott slid into Logano as the two drivers battled for victory with three laps to go at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday. Both cars collided, allowing Brad Keselowski to steal the victory.

Logano and Elliott discussed the accident after the race, and Logano later told FS1 that he was not happy that Elliott did not immediately apologize for causing the accident.

Who won pole for the NASCAR race in Atlanta?

Chase Elliott drew the No. 1 position in a random drawing of the top 12 teams in the series based on the owner's points. This is the second pole of the Series Cup season for Elliott. He qualified first at Phoenix in March in the last race before the Series closed for COVID-19.

The Folds of Honor QuikTrip 400 are scheduled for Sunday, June 7 at 3:25 p.m. ET (Fox, PRN) at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

NASCAR initial formation in Atlanta