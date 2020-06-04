NASCAR formation in Atlanta: starting order, pole for Folds of Honor QuikTrip 400 based on random draw

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1

Chase Elliott won the lottery in his home state on Thursday night. The Georgia native took the No. 1 spot for Sunday's Folds of Honor QuikTrip 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway in a random pick.

Aric Almirola will join Elliott in the front row. The Stewart-Haas driver is still looking for his first top 5 of the season. His best result was seventh for the Darlington midweek race in May.

MORE: Updated NASCAR Cup 2020 Series Schedule

Joey Logano, Kyle Busch, and Clint Bowyer drew the rest of the top five. Possibly Logano and Elliott face to face for the start of the race at the 1.54-mile AMS could be interesting. Elliott slid into Logano as the two drivers battled for victory with three laps to go at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday. Both cars collided, allowing Brad Keselowski to steal the victory.

Logano and Elliott discussed the accident after the race, and Logano later told FS1 that he was not happy that Elliott did not immediately apologize for causing the accident.

Who won pole for the NASCAR race in Atlanta?

Chase Elliott drew the No. 1 position in a random drawing of the top 12 teams in the series based on the owner's points. This is the second pole of the Series Cup season for Elliott. He qualified first at Phoenix in March in the last race before the Series closed for COVID-19.

The Folds of Honor QuikTrip 400 are scheduled for Sunday, June 7 at 3:25 p.m. ET (Fox, PRN) at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

NASCAR initial formation in Atlanta

StartDriverCar No.Equipment
oneChase elliott9 9Hendrick Motorsports
2Aric Almirola10Stewart-Haas Racing
3Joey Logano22Penske team
4 4Kyle busch18 yearsJoe Gibbs Racing
5 5Clint bowyer14Stewart-Haas Racing
6 6Brad Keselowski2Penske team
7 7Ryan Blaney12Penske team
8Alex Bowman88Hendrick Motorsports
9 9Kevin Harvick4 4Stewart-Haas Racing
10Denny HamlinelevenJoe Gibbs Racing
elevenMartin Truex Jr.19Joe Gibbs Racing
12Kurt BuschoneChip Ganassi Racing
13Chris Buescher17Roush Fenway Racing
14Erik jonestwentyJoe Gibbs Racing
fifteenJimmie Johnson48Hendrick Motorsports
sixteenAustin Dillon3Richard Childress Racing
17Ryan Newman6 6Roush Fenway Racing
18 yearsJohn Hunter Nemechek38Front Row Motorsports
19Matt Kenseth42Chip Ganassi Racing
twentyWilliam Byron24Hendrick Motorsports
twenty-oneMatt DiBenedettotwenty-oneWood Brothers Racing
22Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47JTG Daugherty Racing
2. 3Bubba Wallace43Richard Petty Motorsports
24Tyler Reddick8Richard Childress Racing
25Corey LaJoie32Go Fas Racing
26Joey Gase51Petty Ware Racing
27Christopher Bell95Leavine Family Racing
28Ty dillon13Germain Racing
29Ryan Preece37JTG Daugherty Racing
30JJ Yeley77Spire Motorsports
31Cole Custer41Stewart-Haas Racing
32Josh Bilicki27Rick Ware Racing
33Brennan PoolefifteenPremium motor sports
3. 4Garrett Smithley53Rick Ware Racing
35Quin Houff00StarCom Racing
36Michael McDowell3. 4Front Row Motorsports
37Daniel Suarez96Gaunt Brothers Racing
38Timmy Hill66Commercial Management of Motorsports
39B.J. McLeod78B.J. McLeod Motorsports
40Reed Sorenson7 7Tommy Baldwin Racing

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here