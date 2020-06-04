MLS and MLSPA agree to CBA, paving the way for the league's return to play

Major League Soccer and the MLS Players Association have officially ratified a new collective bargaining agreement, paving the way for a return to the game in 2020 and avoiding a possible blockade.

The two sides announced the deal on Wednesday after several days of negotiations that threatened to undo progress made during the winter months.

As a result of the agreement, the league is authorized to play again in a widely publicized tournament in Orlando, Florida, which will begin in July.

According to The Athletic, preparations for that tournament will begin on June 24, and the players will begin a two-week training camp in Florida. The tournament, which will keep players there for about six weeks, will include three group phase matches that will count towards the regular season, as well as a knockout round.

Several topics reportedly delayed the talks. One was a clause tied to assist numbers that would allow the league to withdraw from CBA. Another was a proposed decrease in the share of media rights revenue share for players in 2023, as well as the proposed player salary cut, which was agreed earlier in the process.

"The MLS players today ratified a new collective bargaining agreement, which will run through the 2025 season." an MLSPA statement read. "Today's vote also finalizes a plan to resume the 2020 season and provides security for players for the coming months. It enables our members to move forward and continue to compete in the game they love."

"However, we recognize that we are all moving forward, as players, as fans, as societies and as a world, in a future that looks very different from the one we mentioned a few months ago. There are problems that we collectively face that are both more urgent and more important. than compete on the field.

"We are grieving, we are fed up, we expect change and we await action. This change will not come in the field, but it will come in part through the strength and determination of those who seek justice and quality. We hope that the return to the field will allow fans a momentary release and an appearance of normality.

"We are committed as a group to doing everything we can, both as leaders in our sport and as leaders in our communities, to help our countries, our communities, our league and our sport advance."

In February, the league and MLSPA agreed on a five-year CBA through the 2024 season that included increased player spending, increased forms of free agency, and increased availability of chartered flights. The deal was agreed shortly before the start of the season, with the two sides avoiding a possible block.

However, that agreement was not ratified before the coronavirus outbreak closed the league, as the process to officially end an agreed CBA takes time. As a result, the pandemic threatened to undo all the progress made during talks in January and February with the two parties forced to return to the negotiating table in the wake of the coronavirus.

The league had played two games before the closure of the coronavirus implemented on March 12.