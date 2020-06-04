MLB players reaffirm their pay position, no deal with teams in sight – Up News Info

NEW YORK – Baseball players reaffirmed their stance for a full prorated payout, leaving a large gap with teams that could hinder plans to start the coronavirus-delayed season around July 4 and may leave owners focusing on a calendar as short as 50 games.

More than 100 players, including the union's executive board, held a two-hour digital meeting with officials from the Major League Baseball Players Association on Thursday, a day after their offer was rejected by Major League Baseball. .

"Earlier this week, Major League Baseball announced its intention to schedule a dramatically shortened 2020 season unless players negotiate salary concessions," union chief Tony Clark said in a statement. “The concessions being sought add to the billions in player salary reductions that have already been agreed. This threat came in response to a partnership proposal aimed at charting a way forward. "

"Instead of participating, the league responded that it will shorten the season unless the players agree to further salary reductions," added Clark.

Last week MLB proposed an 82 game season with an additional sliding scale of salary cuts that would leave a player at the low of $ 563,500 with 47% of his original salary and top stars Mike Trout and Gerrit Cole in less than 22% of the $ 36 million had been set to win.

The players responded Sunday with a plan for a 114-game regular season with no pay cuts beyond the prorated wages they agreed to on March 26. That would leave each player with approximately 70% of their original salary.

MLB rejected that Wednesday, when Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem wrote in a letter to chief union negotiator Bruce Meyer informing him "we have no reason to believe that a negotiated solution for an 82-game season is possible."

"However, the commissioner is committed to playing baseball in 2020," Halem said in the letter, which was obtained by The Associated Press. "It has started discussions with the property about organizing a shorter season without fans."

Administration officials threatened to propose a shortlist of perhaps 50 games or less. There has been no schedule averaging less than 82 games per team since 1879.

"The council's overwhelming consensus is that players are ready to report, ready to return to the field, and are ready to do so in unprecedented conditions that could affect the health and safety not only of themselves, but also of their families." Clark said in a statement. "The league's demand for additional concessions was flatly rejected."

While baseball has returned to economic disputes that led to eight work stoppages between 1972 and 1995, the NBA, NHL, and MLS have moved forward with plans to resume their seasons.

"In this time of unprecedented suffering at home and abroad, the players want nothing more than to return to work," Clark said. "But we cannot do this alone."