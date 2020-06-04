Minneapolis property damage from George Floyd riots estimated at $ 55 million and counting – Up News Info

– The City of Minneapolis says the George Floyd post-death riots have caused at least $ 55 million in destruction so far.

Vandals damaged or burned at least 220 buildings, but that number is expected to increase.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey will request state and federal aid to help rebuild. Until that happens, community members are collaborating to support Minneapolis neighborhoods.

More than $ 1 million was raised to help businesses in North Minneapolis. West Broadway Business and Area Coalition says it will announce how they plan to use the money in the coming weeks. Click here to donate.

