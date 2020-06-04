Minneapolis Police Say 1 Killed and 1 Wounded in Phillips Double Gunfight – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Minneapolis police say one man is dead and another is injured after a Wednesday night shooting in the Phillips community.

Officers were called to the intersection of 14th Avenue South and 24th Street East just before 8 p.m. after the ShotSpotter system detected shots. They came to find a man in his 20s with serious injuries, who later died at Hennepin Healthcare.

An older man was found a short distance away with injuries that are described as non-fatal.

Investigators say some sort of dispute led to the shooting, but the suspects fled before officers arrived.

Members of the Minnesota National Guard, who are still active in the Twin Cities after the death of George Floyd and subsequent riots, assisted officers on the scene.

No one is in custody until last Wednesday night.