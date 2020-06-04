Minneapolis Park Board, Park Police, First Avenue, Walker Art Center join the list of those who cut ties with the Minneapolis police – Up News Info

– Several entities are cutting ties with the Minneapolis Police Department a week after George Floyd's death.

The Minneapolis Park Board announced Wednesday that they will stop using Minneapolis officials to organize events in the park. The board will also not make Park Police respond to calls from the police department.

Here is the statement they gave Wednesday night to Up News Info:

Tonight, our nine Park Commissioners unanimously passed Resolution 232, directing Superintendent Bangoura to make certain surveillance-related changes within Minneapolis park, including:

Immediately stop using the Minneapolis Police to organize park-sanctioned events and provide a safety plan for alternative events by August 1.

Develop a safety plan and present it to the Board on June 1.

Establish a moratorium on the support of any MPD call for backup in non-violent incidents.

The Walker Art Center and First Avenue also announced Wednesday that they will no longer use Minneapolis officials at special events and concerts.

The Minneapolis Public Schools terminated its contract with the police department on Tuesday night.

Calls for the president of the Minneapolis police union to step down are also increasing. About 200 people gathered peacefully outside the headquarters of the Federation of Minneapolis Police Officers in northeast Minneapolis early Wednesday morning to call Lt. Bob Kroll to resign.

Several Minnesota labor organizations, including the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers and the Minnesota Nurses Association, have also called for his removal.