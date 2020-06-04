Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency names Macomb Community College as a Veterans Friendly School – Up News Info Detroit

The Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency (MVAA) named Macomb Community College as certified Veteran Friendly School , awarding the university gold level recognition for the 2019-2020 school year. This is the fifth consecutive year that Macomb has received this honor.

"We are dedicated to providing assistance to veterans, service members and family members, all of whom have been willing to sacrifice for our freedoms," said Kara Fields, director of Veterans Services, Macomb Community College. "By quickly identifying each student's unique needs, we can help them get the help they need and deserve with dedicated and practical support."

The Veteran-Friendly School program recognizes higher education institutions for their commitment to supporting veteran students and their dependents in the use of their G.I. Bill® and browse other educational resources. Awarded gold, silver and bronze status to institutions that offer services and programs focused on veterans.

One of the aspects of Macomb's program that sets it apart is an extensive network of relationships with local, state and federal assistance programs. The Macomb Office of Military and Veterans Services identifies the needs of each veteran or service member, which often transcends enrollment support, and identifies additional assistance among a collaborative network of veterans, veterans, and county service organizations.

"Going to school as a veteran is very different because we have different needs and different dynamics," said Jessica Tutt, 34, of Madison Heights, who served in the military for 11 years, dividing her time in service between the Army and Navy. “And Macomb's Office of Veterans Services is there to help you through the process. It's not just going into the office and having a coffee; It is like a family. We are all from different walks of life, but we share similar experiences. The staff and volunteers understand us and are there to help. ”

Tutt plans to graduate from Macomb next spring and then transfer to Wayne State University to earn his master's degree in social work. Urge any veteran or active duty member who comes to school to find the institution's veterans services office. "It's about more than just knowing your documentation," said Tutt.

The gold, silver and bronze ratings awarded by MVAA are based on seven criteria including:

Established process for identifying current veteran students

Active Association of Student Operated Veterans

Veteran-specific professional services, resources, advice and / or outcome monitoring

Campus Veterans Coordinator or Designated Point of Contact

System for evaluating and granting credits based on previous military training and experience

Monitoring and evaluation of academic retention, transfer and graduation rates of veteran students

Veterans Specific Website MVAA is a Michigan state government agency within the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. It serves as the central point of coordination for Michigan veterans, connecting those who have served in the US Armed Forces. USA And their families with services and benefits throughout the state.

About Macomb Community College Macomb Community College (www.macomb.edu) is one of the nation's leading community colleges and provides learning experiences for nearly 38,000 students annually. Macomb ranks nationally in the top two percent of the number of associate degrees awarded by community colleges and is one of the largest associate degree grantors in Michigan. The college's comprehensive educational programming includes pre-college experiences, college transfer and career readiness programs, bachelor's and graduate programs, workforce training, professional education and certification, and continuing education and enrichment opportunities.

SOURCE: A press release produced by Macomb Community College.