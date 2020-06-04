Michigan Senate passes bill requiring implicit bias and training to reduce police escalation – Up News Info Detroit

– The Michigan Senate unanimously approved a bill Thursday that would require police to be trained in implicit bias and de-escalation techniques to minimize the use of force more than a week after George Floyd's death in Minneapolis sparked protests. in all the country.

Legislation would also require, starting in 2022, that officers complete annual continuing education. Michigan is among six states without that requirement, according to a 2017 report.

“All parents with a black or brown child in the United States face … the constant fear and anxiety that their children will be victims of the police that we hire to protect and serve. We must change this, ”said the bill's sponsor, Democratic Sen. Jeff Irwin of Ann Arbor, as he drowned.

The measure, which was passed just a week after its introduction in the Republican-led chamber, was sent to the House for further consideration.

"We can't change a person's subconscious or deep-seated unconscious biases in one day. But if we can change what goes through an officer's mind when he meets one of our community members who doesn't look like them, we could change the result, "said Senator Stephanie Chang, a Detroit Democrat who was also tearful.

© 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Related