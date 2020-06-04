Michigan firm TusStar receives approval from the US laboratory. USA For NMV95 + mask products – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info)

Ann Arbor, Michigan

Nelson Lab

– Working in cooperation with-settled down, the Chinese nanotechnology company Neatrition has received EE. USAApproval for your NMV95 + mask products with a nanoscale surface in both a new headband design and existing over-the-ear style mask.

In addition to a 99.8% viral filtration efficiency reported across the US. USA Nelson Lab tests, NMV95 + products passed an N95 sample test in National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) and are moving through the final quality assurance (QA) process.

The medium meltblown material in the NMV95 mask not only provides a filtration rate of over 95%, but the super strong drop repellent top layer of NMV95 can also block 90% of small particles and water droplets . Due to this, NMV95 masks can last 10 times longer than normal N95 mask.

The products are designed with gently stitched stretch knit ties and a carefully designed inner mask design to provide a comfortable fit that is easy to wear for long stretches and is exceptionally breathable while protecting users from respiratory drops and other particles during COVID-19 current crisis and beyond.

A new Neatrition anti-fog glass cloth has also been introduced for mask wearers who wear glasses or goggles. The product has been very popular in hospitals in Wuhan, China and Italy. A single application of the cloth can make the glasses or goggles fog-free for 24 hours of use and the cloths can be reused at least 100 times. Currently, the first 50 mask buyers can get $ 9 It's worth using free anti-fog cloths by applying coupon code antifog50 with your online order.

Neatrition worked with Tsinghua University, a major research university in Beijing, to develop and create these new nano medical masks. They are made in laboratories in China and supervised by academic researchers to ensure clean standards and a first-rate product.

“The structures of the upper layer at the nanoscale are similar to the skin of a shark. Shark skin has those sharp micro nano teeth that make them much cleaner than whales, "said President of TusStar Frank Ni. "With us. Nelson Lab and passing the NIOSH N95 certification test, we are ready to move forward with the next innovation in this innovative product. "

TusStar is donating 10 masks to Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit for every 100 sold. The first delivery of masks was made on May 29.

Visit the TusStar One Market website to buy skins at https://www.tusstaronemarket.com/ . A pack of 5 masks is sold for $ 20plus tax and shipping. Quantities of 500 masks are available at a reduced price. Contact TusStar to request information on complete laboratory tests and production standards.

Video: https://vimeo.com/407278051/9ddac1bb8e

SOURCE TusStar

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.