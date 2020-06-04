Michael Thomas, Alvin Kamara and other saints forgive Drew Brees: "Let's focus on the real problem again,quot;

Drew Brees may have gotten into a bad place, but it seems that at least some of his teammates are willing to forgive him.

In an interview with Yahoo Finance, the Saints quarterback reiterated his stance to kneel during the national anthem, saying "he will never agree that no one disrespects the flag of the United States of America." Meanwhile, Brees completely ignored the problem, police brutality, and racial injustice against blacks, which those protests, as well as ongoing protests in the country, have been trying to address.

New Orleans safety Malcolm Jenkins was particularly frustrated with Brees' later self-admitted lack of conscience, saying he once had respect for Brees, "but sometimes (he) should shut up."

"Our communities are under siege and we need help," said Jenkins. "And what you're saying is don't ask for help that way, ask for it in a different way. I can't hear it when you ask that way. We're done asking, Drew. And the people who share their feelings, who express them and pushing them all over the world, the air waves, are the problem. "

After the backlash, Brees issued an apology on Instagram on Thursday morning, saying that "he completely missed the mark on the problems we now face as a country."

I would like to apologize to my friends, teammates, the city of New Orleans, the black community, the NFL community, and anyone I hurt with my comments yesterday. As I speak to some of you, it breaks my heart to know the pain I have caused. In an attempt to speak about respect, unity and solidarity centered on the American flag and the national anthem, I made comments that were insensitive and completely lost the mark on the problems we now face as a country. They lacked conscience and any kind of compassion or empathy. Instead, those words have become divisive and hurtful and have misled people into believing that I am somehow an enemy. This could not be further from the truth, and is not an exact reflection of my heart or my character. This is where I am: I am with the black community in the fight against systemic racial injustice and police brutality, and I support creating a real policy change that will make a difference. I condemn the years of oppression that have taken place in all of our black communities and that still exist today. I acknowledge that we as Americans, including myself, have not done enough to fight for that equality or to truly understand the struggles and plight of the black community. I recognize that I am part of the solution and that I can be a leader for the black community in this movement. I will never know what it is to be a black man or raise black children in America, but I will work every day to put myself in those shoes and fight for what is right. I have ALWAYS been an ally, never an enemy. I am sick from the way my comments were perceived yesterday, but I take full responsibility and responsibility. I recognize that I should talk less and listen more … and when the black community talks about their pain, we all need to listen. So I am very sorry and I apologize. A post shared by Drew Brees (@drewbrees) on June 4, 2020 at 5:22 a.m. PDT

A handful of Saints players accepted Brees' apology, which included a complaint of racial injustice and police brutality.

His fieldmate Alvin Kamara tweeted that he was "disappointed and hurt,quot; by Brees' comments, but contacted Brees and the two reached an agreement.

I've had a day to digest Drew's comments. He was disappointed and hurt. We talked and I explained where he dropped the ball and he understood. But now is the time for us to be part of the solution, not the problem. We have to educate to progress. – Alvin Kamara (@ A_kamara6) June 4, 2020

New Orleans linebacker Demario Davis turned to CNN to congratulate Brees on his apology.

"For him to admit he was wrong … I think that's leadership at its best."

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas tweeted in support of Brees, saying "he apologized (and) accepted it because that's what we are taught as Christians." He then sent out a series of tweets to remind people that the problem, the reason all these protests are taking place across the country, is to end police brutality and racial injustice.

One of my brothers made a public statement yesterday that he disagreed with. He apologized and I accept it because that is what we are taught to do as Christians. Now back to the movement! #GeorgeFloyd – Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) June 4, 2020

Let's focus again on the real problem that occurs in the world. And don't be distracted. – Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) June 4, 2020

"Let's get back to focusing on the real problem happening in the world," wrote Thomas. "And don't be distracted."