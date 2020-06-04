Melania Trump dressed Dior to honor Saint John Paul II with President Donald Trump

First Lady Melania Trump wore Dior as she and President Donald Trump honored Saint John Paul II with a ceremonial crown at the Saint John Paul II National Shrine. Although many people considered President Trump and Melania's visit to the sanctuary controversial, the National Sanctuary issued a statement saying the event had been scheduled to sign an international religious freedom order.

Melania wore black for the occasion, which was symbolic when she remembered John Paul II and chose to wear Dior's sleeveless gown, which retails for approximately $ 3,100. She combined the dress with Manolo Blahnik BB leather shoes that cost around $ 600. She took several photos, some with sunglasses and some without glasses. The sunglasses Melania was wearing were from Saint Laurent and are called M16 sunglasses. They cost around $ 330 per pair.

The National Sanctuary of Saint John Paul II issued the following statement about the visit of President Donald Trump and Melania Trump.

"The White House originally scheduled this as an event for the President to sign an executive order on international religious freedom. This was appropriate given that Saint John Paul II was a tireless defender of religious freedom throughout his pontificate. International religious freedom receives broad bipartisan support, including unanimous passage of legislation in defense of persecuted Christians and religious minorities worldwide. The Shrine welcomes all people to come and pray and learn about the legacy of Saint John Paul II. "

Some noted that Melania and President Trump had stern expressions on their faces, and while many people agreed that Melania's outfit was gorgeous, that couldn't stop memes from flooding social media.

It wasn't just people on social media who questioned President Trump visiting the National Shrine. The Catholic Archbishop of Washington D.C. Wilton Gregory called his presence "puzzling and reprehensible."

A video also went viral where people suspected that President Donald Trump had told Melania to smile for the camera. Since Donald Trump's inauguration, there have been people who suspect that President Trump has some kind of control over Melania and frequently tells him what to do when they are in public.

