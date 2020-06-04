Meghan Markle talks about the death of George Floyd and BLM protests during virtual graduation speech for her Alma Mater

Meghan Markle stunned students at Immaculate Heart High School in Los Angeles this week by delivering a virtual graduation speech at her alma mater. During the five-minute speech, the Duchess of Sussex spoke about the continuing protests against police brutality and the murder of George Floyd, and also referred to her own personal story as a biracial woman who grew up in California.

Markle admitted that what is happening in our country is "absolutely devastating,quot;, and she was not sure what to say. She wanted to say "the right thing,quot; and was "really nervous,quot; that he would not or that his words would be separated. But finally he realized that the only thing wrong to say is "nothing,quot;.

Meghan Markle: “I wanted to say the right thing… I realized that the only thing wrong to say is to say nothing. George Floyd's life mattered and Breonna Taylor's life mattered and Philando Castile's life mattered and Tamir Rice's life mattered … " pic.twitter.com/2CeH7aRnZN – Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) June 4, 2020

"I have planned to say a few words to you for your graduation and, as we have all seen in the past few weeks, what is happening in our country and in our state and in our hometown of Los Angeles has been absolutely devastating." Markle said. "Because George Floyd's life mattered, and Breonna Taylor's life mattered, and Philando Castile's life mattered, and Tamir Rice's life mattered, and so did many other people whose names we know and whose names we don't know. Stephon Clark, his life mattered.

Getting excited, Markle said the first thing he wanted to say to graduates was that he regretted that they had to grow up in a world where this is still present. She talked about doing community service during her sophomore year and how a teacher told her to put the needs of others above her own fears.

Markle also mentioned the Los Angeles riots in 1992 following Rodney King's verdict, which took place when he was "11 or 12 years old." The duchess said those riots were also sparked by a senseless act of racism, and she remembers the curfews that were established.

Meghan Markle expressed her solidarity with Black Lives Matter and recalled growing up during the Los Angeles riots in 1992 in an opening speech https://t.co/aNlbPj4iZE pic.twitter.com/xK5VSchAXn – Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) June 4, 2020

Markle says she remembers running back home and seeing ash fall from the sky and smoke coming out of the buildings while she smelled the smoke around her. Prince Harry's wife and Archie Harrison's mother also recall seeing men in the back of a pickup truck with pistols and rifles.

“I remember walking up to the house and seeing the tree that had always been there, completely charred. And those memories don't go away, "said Meghan Markle.

Ad

The Duchess of Sussex ended her remarks by apologizing again to the graduates because "we have not reached the place where you deserve to be."



CelebrityInsider.org Post – Post Views:

0 0