Meghan Markle says George Floyd's life mattered in graduation speech

Meghan Markle delivered a graduation speech Wednesday as part of the Immaculate Heart High School virtual graduation ceremony for the class of 2020.
In a video message recorded on her phone, the Duchess of Sussex, who is a student at the girls' school, said she had planned to make a graduation speech for weeks. But after last week, I knew I couldn't talk to young women without talking about George Floyd and social injustice. "As we have all seen over the past week, what is happening in our country and in our state and in our hometown of Los Angeles has been absolutely devastating," he said.
Then she admitted that she was "not sure,quot; what she could say to the class.
"I wanted to say the right thing," he continued. "And I was really nervous that he would not, or that he would disarm. And I realized that the only thing wrong to say is to say nothing. Because George Floyd's life mattered, and Breonna Taylorlife mattered and Philando Castilelife mattered and Tamir RiceLife mattered, and many other people whose names we know and whose names we do not know. Stephon clark. His life mattered. "
Meghan also looked into her second year at Immaculate Heart High School and recalled her teacher's shocking words: Ms. Pollia, she said as she headed to volunteer.
"Always remember to put the needs of others above your own fears," he said. "And that has stuck with me all my life, and I've thought about it more in the last week than ever."
In addition, he recalled the 1992 riots in Los Angeles, "which was also triggered by a senseless act of racism."
"I remember the curfew. And I remember running back home and, on that trip back home, seeing ash fall from the sky and smelling the smoke and seeing the smoke coming from the buildings and seeing people running out of the buildings carrying bags and looting. " Meghan recalled. "And I remember seeing men in the back of a truck with guns and rifles. And I remember coming to the house and seeing the tree that had always been completely charred. And those memories don't go away."
Then he told the students that he couldn't imagine how, at age 17 or 18, "they would have to have a different version of that same type of experience."
"That's something you should have an understanding of, but an understanding like a history lesson, not your reality," added Meghan. "Therefore, I am sorry that somehow we have not taken the world to the place you deserve it to be."
The duchess also recalled "how people came together,quot; and said "we are seeing that now."
"We are looking at it from the sheriff in Michigan or the police chief in Virginia," he said. "We are seeing solidarity people. We are seeing united and elevated communities. And you will be part of this movement."
While Meghan acknowledged that this was not the graduation or celebration that the students envisioned, she also said, "There is a way that we can rethink this for you and not see this as the end of something, but see this as the beginning of your achievement. all the work, all the values, all the skills that he has incorporated in the last four years and now channels it. "
"Now all that work is activated," he said. "Now you can be a part of rebuilding. And I know sometimes people say, 'How many times do we need to rebuild?' Well, you know what? We're going to rebuild and rebuild and rebuild until it's rebuilt. Because when the foundation is broken, so do we. "
Then he told the graduates that they will lead with love, compassion, and their voices.
"He will use his voice in a stronger way than ever. Since most of you are 18 or going to be 18, then you are going to vote," he continued. "You're going to have empathy for those who don't see the world through the same lens as you do because with how diverse and vibrant and open I know Immaculate Heart's teachings are, I know you know black lives matter. So, already I am excited for what you are going to do in the world. You are equipped; you are ready; we need you and you are prepared. "
Near the end of her speech, Meghan said she is "so proud to call each of you a former student,quot; and that she is "very anxious,quot; to see what you are going to do.
"Please know I am cheering you on all the time," he concluded. "I am exceptionally proud of you and I wish you a great congratulation on the beginning of all the impact you will have in the world as leaders that we all deeply long for. Congratulations, ladies, and thanks in advance."