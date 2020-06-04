Meghan Markle says George Floyd's life mattered in graduation speech

Then he told the students that he couldn't imagine how, at age 17 or 18, "they would have to have a different version of that same type of experience."

"That's something you should have an understanding of, but an understanding like a history lesson, not your reality," added Meghan. "Therefore, I am sorry that somehow we have not taken the world to the place you deserve it to be."

The duchess also recalled "how people came together,quot; and said "we are seeing that now."

"We are looking at it from the sheriff in Michigan or the police chief in Virginia," he said. "We are seeing solidarity people. We are seeing united and elevated communities. And you will be part of this movement."

While Meghan acknowledged that this was not the graduation or celebration that the students envisioned, she also said, "There is a way that we can rethink this for you and not see this as the end of something, but see this as the beginning of your achievement. all the work, all the values, all the skills that he has incorporated in the last four years and now channels it. "

"Now all that work is activated," he said. "Now you can be a part of rebuilding. And I know sometimes people say, 'How many times do we need to rebuild?' Well, you know what? We're going to rebuild and rebuild and rebuild until it's rebuilt. Because when the foundation is broken, so do we. "

Then he told the graduates that they will lead with love, compassion, and their voices.

"He will use his voice in a stronger way than ever. Since most of you are 18 or going to be 18, then you are going to vote," he continued. "You're going to have empathy for those who don't see the world through the same lens as you do because with how diverse and vibrant and open I know Immaculate Heart's teachings are, I know you know black lives matter. So, already I am excited for what you are going to do in the world. You are equipped; you are ready; we need you and you are prepared. "