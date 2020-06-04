Meghan Markle expresses support for George Floyd in high school speech – Up News Info

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has added her voice to the global protest for the death of George Floyd in a heartfelt graduation message to Immaculate Heart High School in Los Angeles.

Speaking to the students at the school she once attended, she said: "As we have all seen over the past week, what is happening in our country and in our state and in our hometown of Los Angeles has been absolutely devastating. .. George Floyd's life mattered. " , and the life of Breonna Taylor mattered, and the life of Philando Castile mattered, and the life of Tamir Rice mattered, and so did many other people whose names we do not know. Stephon Clark. His life mattered.

Markle, who now lives in Los Angeles with her husband Prince Harry, said she was nervous about how she should express her support for the Black Lives Matter movement. "I wanted to say the right thing. And I was really nervous that it wouldn't, or that it would fall apart, and I realized that the only thing wrong to say is not to say anything, "she said.

He also recalled his memory of the 1992 Los Angeles riots following Rodney King's arrest. "I was 11 or 12 years old and it was the Los Angeles riots, which were also triggered by a senseless act of racism," he said. “I remember the curfew and I remember running back home and on that trip back home, seeing ash fall from the sky and smelling the smoke and seeing the smoke coming out of the buildings… I remember seeing men in the back of a van with guns and rifles I remember stopping the house and seeing the tree, which had always been there, completely charred. And those memories don't go away. "