Meghan Markle avoided talking about George Floyd's death for fear that he would fall apart

Breaking her silence on the subject during her speech to students at Immaculate Heart High School, the Duchess of Sussex says she realizes that "the only thing wrong to say is to say nothing."

Meghan Markle He made a heartfelt speech after the death of GEORGE FLOYD, insisting that "his life mattered."

The duchess delivered a virtual speech to students at Immaculate Heart High School, her former school in Los Angeles, when she admitted she was "nervous" talking to graduates amid protests after Floyd's death at the hands of white police officers.

"I wasn't sure what I could tell you," she said, referring to other black victims of police brutality in the United States. "I wanted to say the right thing and I was really nervous because I wouldn't or would be unarmed, and I realized that the only thing wrong to say is not to say anything because George Floyd's life mattered and Breonna Taylor's life mattered and Philando Life Castile mattered and Tamir Rice's life mattered. "

"And many other people whose names we know and whose names we do not know."

Meghan, the wife of Prince Harry of Great Britain, also recalled her own memories of the Los Angeles riots in 1992 after the brutal beating of Rodney King, which she called "an act of senseless racism".

"I remember the curfew and I remember running back home, and on that trip back home, seeing ash fall from the sky, and smelling the smoke and seeing the smoke coming out of the buildings," Meghan, who was "11 12 "in time, he recalled. "I remember seeing men in the back of a truck with guns and rifles."

"I remember walking up to the house and seeing the tree, which had always been there, completely charred. And those memories don't go away."

It is the first time that Meghan has spoken about Floyd's death, following criticism of her and Harry's silence, despite the fact that they now consider Los Angeles as their home.

"As we have all seen over the past week, what is happening in our country and in our state and in our hometown of Los Angeles has been absolutely devastating," he said in the six-minute video, which has now gone viral.

In concluding her speech, Meghan referred to some advice given to her by one of her teachers at school at the age of 15.

"I remember my teacher at that time, one of my teachers, Mrs. Pollia, told me when I was leaving for a day of volunteering, & # 39; always remember to put the needs of others above your own fears & # 39 ; ", smiled. "And that has stuck with me all my life and I've thought about it more in the last week than ever."