McCourtys addresses Drew Brees' apology

Patriots cornerbacks Devin and Jason McCourty say they have "no animosity or hostility,quot; towards New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who received considerable reaction for his comments on the kneeling players during the national anthem. .

The McCourtys, who were among several athletes to criticize Brees for misrepresenting why the players knelt during the anthem, argue that the train of thought, not the individual person, is the problem at hand.

"It's not about Drew Brees," Jason said Thursday in an episode of his "Double Coverage,quot; podcast. "It's not about Jason or Devin McCourty. It's about realizing," Okay, here's a problem and we need to find a solution to that problem. "You don't have a problem with Drew Brees when he makes those statements. You have a problem with that train of thought, and that thought is what we're trying to get away from. "

Citing his WWII veteran grandfather, Brees said in an interview Wednesday that "he will never agree with anyone who does not respect the flag of the United States of America." On Thursday, he issued an apology acknowledging that his comments "completely missed the mark,quot; and "lacked awareness."

Several NFL players have reiterated that the decision to kneel is to protest against police brutality and structural inequality, and not to make a statement about the military.

When asked by a podcast listener if Brees was "forgiven," the McCourtys say that is beside the point.

Devin said, "It's not about forgiving or hating. I've never hated Drew Brees. I don't even know Drew Brees. It was never about that. Was it just how we can get people to not look through those glasses now? He's a guy who, if he doesn't look through those glasses, can make a lot of other people feel the same way. So hopefully something good comes out of that. "

Jason added: "I think sometimes we subconsciously have thoughts that we don't know we have, and then we say some things that we may have to take time to come back and reflect and say, 'Man, that's not what I meant. , but it definitely sounded like that. Maybe I need to look inside and see, "Hey, maybe I'm not seeing this the right way."

In September 2017, both Devin and Jason, then a member of the Cleveland Browns, knelt during the national anthem. Almost three years later, with protests across the country raising awareness of the same issues, Devin acknowledged that he feels "hurt,quot; when people approach now, but was silent at the time.

"You are hurt because I knew the reaction I was taking," said Devin.

The McCourtys promised that their goal is to advance the cause, rather than being caught when someone joined the movement. Devin said he cannot strike up conversations with a grudge. Instead, you must stay true to your goal of helping educate people who have expressed an interest in learning more, even if that time comes a little later than expected.

"I have to accept that," he said. “I cannot contain the bitterness and resentment towards them for being a little late. The party still continues. Everything we talked about a couple of years ago is still happening. We need more people. We need new people. We need people to come and participate. "