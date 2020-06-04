Man with rifle locked up in Oakland Home with 2 children surrenders peacefully – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – Oakland police confirmed Wednesday night that a 13-hour standoff at the home of a man armed with a rifle who had two children with him ended peacefully.

Police said the man released the two children and turned himself in soon after. The scene was clearing around 6:30 p.m.

Police and SWAT officers had surrounded the home in an East Oakland neighborhood since early Wednesday morning.

Oakland Police spokeswoman Johnna Watson sent an email that officers responded at 5:33 a.m. 5700 block from Harmon Ave. in the city's Seminary neighborhood near Mills College after its shooting alert system detected shots.

"When officers arrived on the scene, they observed a man firing a rifle from the window of a residence," Watson said. "There were no injuries reported at this time."

The wife of the unidentified gunman managed to escape the home, but two children, ages six and eight, remained inside, police said.

Residents were warned to remain protected at the site and the area had been cordoned off by police. A hostage negotiating team was speaking to the gunman around noon on Wednesday, more than six hours after the confrontation.

OPD 5700 blk Harmon update pic.twitter.com/UaLz5oi1ft – Oakland Police Department (@oaklandpoliceca) June 3, 2020

The police have sent a robot to better see what was happening in the house, as well as a drone.

Neighbors interviewed by the police told KPIX 5 that "a fool woke up shooting."

"I want to make sure that our community knows that we are concerned about everyone's safety," said Oakland Police spokeswoman Felicia Aisthorpe. "That is our number one priority and we are in communication, we want the rifle to go down." And we are trying to get a safe surrender. "

There were a few tense moments when a man who may be the man's brother shouted at officers on the verge of the crime tape.

The man had apparently been calling the gunman on the phone. Police told him that if he called the suspect again, they would arrest him for obstructing his investigation.