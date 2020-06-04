Malcolm Jenkins de los Santos rips Drew Brees: "Shut your mouth,quot; sometimes

Malcolm Jenkins attacked Saints teammate Drew Brees on Wednesday after the veteran quarterback made controversial comments about the protests in the United States.

Brees sparked a backlash by reiterating that he does not approve of people kneeling in front of the American flag during the national anthem. Brees was speaking amid protests over the death of George Floyd last week on the knee of a former Minneapolis police officer.

Violent protests have erupted across the United States since Floyd's death, during which he was filmed calling for help while handcuffed and restrained.

Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began kneeling down during the 2016 anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequality; Brees told Yahoo Finance on Wednesday that he believes the gesture is disrespectful to the military, particularly his grandparents, whom he said fought in World War II.

Jenkins, who returned to the Saints after winning a Super Bowl with the Eagles in 2018, lashed out at Brees in two Instagram videos (deleted the first).

"Our communities are under siege and we need help," Jenkins said in the first video. "And what you're telling us is not to ask for help that way, ask for it in a different way. I can't hear you when you ask that way. We're done asking, Drew. And the people who share His feelings, who express them and they are being pushed all over the world, the air waves are the problem.

"And it's unfortunate because I considered you a friend. I admired you. You are someone I have great respect for. But sometimes you should shut up."

In the second video, Jenkins tearfully said, "Drew Brees, if you don't understand how hurtful, how callous your comments are, you're part of the problem.

"To think that because your grandparents served in this country, and that they have great respect for the flag, that everyone else should have the same ideals and thoughts as you, is ridiculous."

"Show that you don't know the story, because when our (black) grandparents fought for this country and served, and they came back … they didn't come back to welcome a hero. They came back and were attacked for wearing their uniforms. They went back to racism, to complete violence.

"Here we are in 2020 with the whole country on fire, all witnessing the death of a black man, murdered by the police, in cold blood for all to see, the whole country is on fire. And the first thing you is to criticize one's peaceful protest?