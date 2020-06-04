Malaria Treatment Test Fails COVID-19 Locals Flock to Reopened Beaches – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The news tsunami about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the shelter in place can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know, KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News / CBSN Bay Area will post a summary of news each morning on top coronaviruses and stories related to the reopening of the past 24 hours so you can start your day with the latest updated news.

Malaria Drug Can't Prevent COVID-19 in Rigorous Study

SAN FRANCISCO – A malaria medication that President Donald Trump took to try to prevent COVID-19 proved ineffective for that in the first large, high-quality study to test it in people in close contact with someone with the disease. Results published Wednesday by the New England Journal of Medicine show that hydroxychloroquine was no better than placebo pills at preventing coronavirus disease. However, the drug did not appear to cause serious harm: Approximately 40% had side effects, mainly mild stomach problems. “We were disappointed. We would have liked this to work, ”said study leader Dr. David Boulware, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Minnesota. "But our goal was to answer the question and conduct a high-quality study," because the evidence on the drug so far has been inconclusive, he said. read more

San Francisco Supervisor calls for hearing on COVID-19's impact on homeless people after Glen Park murder

SAN FRANCISCO – A San Francisco supervisor requested a hearing on how the COVID-19 pandemic has addressed the city's response to the mental health needs of homeless people following the murder of Leo Hainzl, a Glen Park resident of 94 years. man last week. Hainzl died after being attacked while walking his dog around 8:15 a.m. on Memorial Day on the first block of Elk Street. Police said Peter Rocha, 53, was found nearby and arrested soon after. Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, at Tuesday's board meeting, said Hainzl's death "is even more tragic because it appears to be preventable," and said the accused assailant was known to neighbors and businessmen who had repeatedly called the police about Rocha's aggressive behavior. read more

San Francisco Water Department workers seeking greater protections against COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO – San Francisco Water Department workers ask Mayor London Breed to provide them with greater safety protections in accordance with the city's coronavirus safety standards. Last week, the Water Department's worker safety group, Strength in Numbers, launched a petition, which has obtained more than 900 signatures as of Wednesday. Those who signed include city workers, taxpayers and community members, SIN officials said. According to the group, concerns of San Francisco Water Department employees about their safety are minimized, or worse, ignored. They are expected to function as if this pandemic was not even occurring. They serve the residents of San Francisco with pride, but are asked to put routine, nonessential work before their health and well-being. ” read more

Bay area companies close shop windows again as looting continues

THE CATS – As looters attacked major shopping and retail centers and then focused on businesses in smaller cities, business owners across the Bay Area began to heed warnings and tackle. In Los Gatos, Palo Alto, San Mateo, and Danville, many small business owners are trying to protect stores and restaurants that have already been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. "Destroying businesses, things that people work hard at, I can't stand it," said Dante Tan, owner of Fitnatixx in Danville. "We are only here to protect ourselves, you know? These are additional dollars that we have to spend knowing that with this COVID-19 that hit us, they don't even pay us." read more

AMC Theaters in Emeryville, San Francisco May Permanently Close Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

EMERYVILLE – The AMC theater chain warned on Wednesday that it may not survive the coronavirus pandemic, which closed its theaters and ran film studios to explore the possibility of releasing more movies directly to viewers via the Internet. The company operates several theaters in the Bay Area, including AMC Bay in Emeryville, and AMC Metreon and AMC Kabuki in San Francisco. It is the latest warning sign for the theater business in North America, which was under pressure even before the pandemic. It's been fueled by rising ticket prices and modernizing the theater, making it a more luxurious beverage and food experience, but admissions have gradually declined since 2005. The box office has become primarily the home of movies. blockbuster: Sequel, remakes and superhero movies dominate. Meanwhile, the rise of streaming services (Netflix and a growing number of rivals) is providing new competition. read more

Trump is expected to sign a Senate-approved solution for coronavirus relief in small businesses.

WASHINGTON – The Senate on Wednesday passed legislation to make it easier for companies struggling during the coronavirus pandemic to take advantage of a payroll subsidy program that has been a central part of Washington's response to the corresponding economic crisis. The Senate passed the bill by voice vote after a handful of Republican opponents relented. The move is now directed at President Donald Trump for his expected signature. The legislation would give business owners more flexibility to use taxpayer subsidies for other costs and extend the life of the program as the economy continues to struggle through unprecedented unemployment and a deep recession. He passed the House overwhelmingly last week in a 417-1 vote, but was briefly detained this week when Republican leaders tried to placate opponents like Wisconsin Republican Senator Ron Johnson. read more

Lots of sun, sand, parking made Ocean Beach a perfect place to escape the heat

SAN FRANCISCO – The warm sun and sand made a gorgeously beautiful day at Ocean Beach. Even the parking lot was open. Unless you are with your family, you must stay 6 feet away due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bill Hellman and his daughter came from Oakland. “Yes, we came from Oakland and crossed the bridge to get here. The temperature differential is really hotter today in San Francisco than in Oakland, ”said Hellman. Maintaining social distance was easy on Wednesday. There are no big crowds, but still many people and many children. read more

California establishes in-person voting rules under threat of coronavirus

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday that California will establish hundreds of locations across the state where voters can cast ballots in person, a month after he decided to send each registered voter a ballot by mail for the November election. The decision is an effort by the administration to balance the need to protect public health during the coronavirus outbreak, while acknowledging that some residents want or need to vote in person. "We are committed to protecting the right that Californians are fighting so hard to have their voices heard in November, even in the face of a pandemic," Newsom said in a statement. read more

Sonoma shoreline beaches, parks, open parking with restrictions

SONOMA COUNTY – The coastal parks, trails, beaches, and parking lots of the Sonoma coast reopened Wednesday when County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase relaxed local restrictions on outdoor activities due to the coronavirus pandemic COVID-19. Mase's new health order, announced Tuesday, allows residents to visit coastal parks and recreation areas for low-risk activities such as hiking, fishing, and surfing. Park visitors will still need to practice physical distancing and wear face covers. Community park facilities such as playgrounds, picnic areas, and barbecues remain closed under the new health order. read more

Which restaurants will survive the coronavirus?

SAN FRANCISCO – The coronavirus pandemic is changing the landscape of restaurants across the country in real time. In some places, restaurants remain closed as the virus devastates their community. The few that continue to operate are limited to delivery and takeout. Elsewhere, the grand reopening is underway, with local restrictions limiting the number of diner customers at any given time. Some fortunate areas have not yet truly felt the health and economic effects of COVID-19. Any immunity to the scourge that has claimed more than 100,000 lives and tens of millions of jobs is unlikely to last. And the effects on the economy will likely persist long after a vaccine is found and / or the world is set to its new normal. Restaurant customers will look to the future with fewer dining options and less variety. read more

CES 2021: In-person tech conference to be held amid coronavirus concerns

LAS VEGAS – Organizers of the Consumer Electronics Show said they plan to hold an in-person event in Las Vegas early next year, even as the coronavirus pandemic has halted almost all major technology conferences and large-scale events. "Major brands are committed to the show and we look forward to announcing another roster of world-class speakers," the Consumer Technology Association announced Wednesday. The announcement comes as several Las Vegas casinos and resorts announced plans to reopen Thursday, with restrictions. Held every January in Las Vegas, CES is one of the largest annual meetings in the tech industry. More than 175,000 people attended last year's event and more than 4,500 companies exhibited products. read more

NBA plan to resume play; The sad season of warriors would come to an end

SAN FRANCISCO – The NBA Board of Governors was preparing to vote on a plan to restart the league game, but would not involve the Golden State Warriors who fell from perennial title contenders to basement dwellers this season. . There will be a vote on the plan on Thursday. The plan must also be approved by the NBA Players Association before 22 teams begin playing at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports complex in Orlando. According to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity, the plan includes eight games to determine playoff sowing before the postseason begins. read more

Santa Clara Supervisors Approve $ 5 Million for COVID-19 Financial Assistance Program

SAN JOSE – The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to support the $ 5 million allocation to the Silicon Valley Community Foundation in support of the COVID-19 Financial Aid Program. The board voted unanimously to direct county administrators to take the necessary steps to quickly allocate funds. As part of the vote, supervisors also asked the city of San José to make a similar donation to the program. Supervisor Mike Wasserman noted that he selected San José to make a similar donation because it comprises about half of the county's population and is the only city in the county that receives more than $ 100 million in federal aid, relief and economic relief funds. of Coronavirus. Security law. read more