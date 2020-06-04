"Made Me Cry,quot;: Civil Rights Leader John Lewis Responds To Video Of George Floyd's Assassination – Up News Info

– Civil rights icon John Lewis said Thursday that video of George Floyd's death at the hands of Minnesota police "made me cry."

"I said to myself: how many more? How many young black men will be killed? Lewis said, D-Ga.

"It made me very sad. It was very painful, "Lewis told,quot; Up News Info This Morning. "" It made me cry. "

Lewis said he was encouraged to see crowds so diverse that they protested the Floyd murder, sought the arrests of the police officers involved, and demanded an end to racial injustice.

"It was very moving, very moving to see hundreds and thousands of people from all over the United States and from all over the world take to the streets to speak, speak," he said.

Lewis, 80, was a key figure in the civil rights movement and was one of the leaders behind the 1963 March in Washington and the push to end legalized racial segregation. Alabama soldiers fractured his skull when protesters crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma on March 7, 1965.

He urged protesters seeking justice in the Floyd murder to embrace non-violence and called on President Donald Trump not to crack down on "orderly, peaceful and non-violent protests."

"You can't stop the call of history," said Lewis.

Lewis quoted Martin Luther King Jr .: “Hate is too heavy a burden. The way of love is much better. "

"During the 1960s, the vast majority of us accepted the path of peace, the path of love, the philosophy and the discipline of non-violence as a way of life, as a way of life," he said. "There is something clean, something healthy, about being peaceful and orderly."

"We are one person, we are one family," he said. "We all live in the same house, not just the American house but the world house."

In 2011, Lewis received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama, who marched with Lewis in Selma on the 50th anniversary of the Bloody Sunday attack.

He served in the House since 1987. In December he announced that he was fighting stage IV pancreatic cancer. He looked gaunt in his television interview, but said he is doing better.

"My health is improving," he said. “I have a wonderful doctor and nurse. They are taking good care of me. I have high hopes and I am very optimistic. They try to make me eat more. And I'm trying to eat more to regain my weight. "

