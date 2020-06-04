Los Angeles Pride organizers to hold peaceful protest in lieu of canceled West Hollywood pride parade – Up News Info Los Angeles

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – LA Pride organizers have announced they will hold a peaceful protest in lieu of their annual West Hollywood pride parade that was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to LA PRide's official Twitter, the protest will take place in Hollywood "where the first allowed Pride Parade took place, in solidarity with the black community."

"50 years ago, Christopher Street West (CSW) took to the streets of Hollywood Boulevard to peacefully protest against brutality and police oppression," organizers wrote in a Twitter post.

"We believe that it is our moral imperative to honor the legacies of Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Riviera, who courageously led the Stonewall uprising, by standing in solidarity with the black community against systemic racism and joining the fight for long and meaningful lasting reform. "

The event is scheduled for Saturday, June 14 at 10 a.m. at the intersection of Hollywood and Highland Boulevard.

The California Department of Public Health recommends that participants who join the march wear face covers at all times.