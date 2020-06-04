Los Angeles Police Chief Backs Down On "Ambitious" $ 150 Million Cuts To Police Budget – Up News Info

Without a small degree of bureaucratic rollback of the territory, Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore has responded today to the city's proposed cuts of $ 100 million to $ 150 million for the 2020-21 police budget.

"I stand firm in my belief that continued funding of our Department's essential functions equates to public safety," said the City of Los Angeles' chief police officer in a statement of implications today (READ FULL STATEMENT BELOW)

In the same press release, the LAPD said: "The size of this budget cut is significant, and requires a top-down evaluation, including how we conduct our most basic operations."

Moore's statement comes after Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti publicly endorsed him in the surprising explosion of his thoughtless words accusing looters of being complicit in the police-induced death of George Floyd. No stranger to clever power games, Garcetti's announcement Wednesday of the LAPD's massive budget cuts clearly reflects true internal politics that allowed Moore to keep his job and Garcetti to control him and the department, at least in the end result.

Related story Los Angeles curfews lifted: City, county, and local governments lift restrictions after several nights of lockdown

Garcetti on Wednesday revealed cuts of $ 250 million in the city's proposed budget with an unspecified intention to reallocate those funds to communities of color, "so that we can invest in jobs, education and healing." Of that $ 250 million, $ 100 to $ 150 million would come from the city's annual cash contribution from the police.

In that context, Moore's words about the LAPD's $ 1.8 billion budget today reflect yet another tug at the tug-of-war of the civilian bottom line, as well as a sign of how the police will react to reform through from the generally generous public exchange. Many of those on city streets across the United States in the past week have advocated with police departments for violence perpetrated against communities of color.

Moore's statement today also comes as the mayor said several long curfew nights in Los Angeles over protests and riots in the wake of Minneapolis police killing of Floyd on May 25 would now end. During those nights, the LAPD arrested thousands of citizens, the vast majority for defying curfews.

Here's what the LAPD said today, including Moore's full statement:

This department remains committed to the principles of oversight of the 21st century that build trust and reinforce accountability and transparency. Last night, Mayor Eric Garcetti and Police Commission Chair Eileen Decker made a series of announcements to further support historic advances in our commitment to community engagement, meaningful partnerships, and constitutional oversight. The Department hopes to learn more about the details of the additional reforms planned in the coming days to fulfill the commission's vision for the future.

Among the initiatives identified was the cut from $ 100 to $ 150 million to the Department's Budget. The size of this budget cut is significant as it requires a top-down assessment, including how we conduct our most basic operations. The Department has begun the comprehensive review to identify potential cost savings and service reductions to meet this goal.

Chief Moore stated: “The reforms announced tonight are consistent with my commitment to a Department that builds confidence by acknowledging the legacy of historical errors and acts to tear down any vestige of racial injustice. With regard to the identified budget cut, I hope to better understand what steps can be taken to achieve this ambitious goal. I remain firm in my belief that continued funding of the essential functions of our Department equals public safety. I will work closely with the Mayor, City Council, Commission and all of our city's leaders to uplift our common values ​​while serving the people of Los Angeles. "