Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti cuts $ 150 million from LAPD and plans to reinvest in communities of color

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti decided to cut the Los Angeles Police Department's budget by $ 150 million and plans to reinvest again in communities of color and women as well.

According to Deadline, the mayor stated that the city would not increase the LAPD budget of $ 1.8 billion.

"We will not increase our police budget," said the mayor.

During the press conference, Garcetti stated that he would offer more details at a later time, but the money will be distributed "now, not in years to come.

He also stated that it is time to move our rhetoric to action to end racism in our city, "he said, according to Deadline." Prejudice can never be part of police work … It also takes courage to save lives. "

He also spoke about creating a better communication system that allows information to be followed by officers who did not fulfill their duty to defend and protect citizens.

"We need to move towards a guardian-based system," said the mayor, "developing long-term relationships between our youth and police officers."

Also by the deadline, "Garcetti also announced a Civil and Human Rights Commission that will have its first meeting next week, promising to have the department up and running by July 1. A Department of Racial Equity will reside in that department. to help the city "apply and apply equity to everything we do."

This occurs a week after the entire country has experienced civil unrest with protests in all 50 states, according to CNN. Many of those protests took place in Los Angeles, where Mayor Eric Garcetti also marched alongside the protesters.

As we have reported, the protests were inspired by the death of George Floyd, who was killed by four police officers, all of whom were arrested and charged. Derek Chauvin had his charges upgraded to second-degree murder. The other former officers have been accused of helping to murder in the second degree.

Do you want updates directly to your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or Click here to join!