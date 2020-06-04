Los Angeles County Supervisors Require All Local Police Agencies To Adopt 8 Use Of Force Policies – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Two Los Angeles County supervisors have proposed that all county law enforcement agencies implement eight use-of-force policies following the death of George Floyd and subsequent protest of law enforcement procedures.

The motion, proposed by supervisors Janice Hahn and Mark Ridley-Thomas on Wednesday, would require that the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and 46 local police departments include the eight policies. The most notable include a ban on the use of strangles and strangers.

The eight policies are:

Require officers to intervene to prevent another officer from using excessive force

Restrict or prohibit the use of chokes, chokes and carotid restraints.

Require officers to reduce situations, when possible, before using force.

Using a Continuous Force or Matrix that defines and limits the types of force that can be used to respond to specific types of resistance.

Require officers to give a verbal warning before using deadly force.

Prohibit officers from shooting people in moving vehicles unless the person poses a mortal threat by means other than the vehicle.

Require officers to exhaust all other reasonable alternatives before resorting to the use of deadly force.

Require comprehensive reporting that includes both the use of force and threats of force.

The eight policies were originally developed by Campaign Zero, a national initiative focused on making police violence statistics more transparent and available and using the data to curb that violence.

No agency in Los Angeles County includes all eight policies. The motion states that while LASD does not train MPs to use choke and choke, the department does not prohibit them.

Law enforcement agencies across the region are under pressure to institute change after Floyd's death last week. On Wednesday, Mayor Eric Garcetti confirmed that the city would not increase the Los Angeles Police Department's budget for the upcoming 2020-21 fiscal year as originally proposed. Instead, that money will be part of $ 250 million that will be redirected to black communities to address health and education problems.

The LAPD Board of Police Commissioners also announced that the commission would put a moratorium on LAPD entering names into the CalGang database, the state system that tracks people who may be affiliated with gangs.

LAPD Commission Chair Eileen Decker also said the agency will use an independent prosecutor from outside the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office to handle disciplinary matters related to officers.