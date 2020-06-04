Los Angeles County reporters 45 more coronavirus-related deaths, 1,500 new cases – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles County reported 45 additional coronavirus-related deaths and 1,500 new confirmed cases Thursday.

As crowds continued to gather for the ninth day in a row to protest police brutality and the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, county health officials again encouraged everyone to take precautions to avoid infecting others.

Throughout the week, officials have urged anyone who participates in the protests to cover their faces and try to maintain social distance. Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer also asked those who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 to remember to quarantine.

"If you think you may have been exposed to COVID-19 while you were away and in large crowds, because you were in close contact for at least 15 minutes with people who were not wearing face shields, remember that the virus has a long incubation period and will be It is important to stay away from others as much as possible for 14 days, "Ferrer said in a statement." A negative test for COVID-19 just after being exposed does not mean that you cannot become infected later during the incubation period, because which should be kept away from others for 14 days after possible exposure.

"If you develop symptoms within 14 days of exposure, contact your healthcare provider to connect with care and testing," he said.

As of Thursday, the county-wide death toll from the virus is 2,532, and the total number of cases has reached 59,692.

According to officials, 93 percent of those who died of coronavirus in Los Angeles County have underlying health conditions. This percentage has remained relatively the same for weeks.

For 2,341 of the deaths, information on ethnicity was also available. According to the data, 41 percent were Latino, 28 percent were white, 18 percent were Asian, 12 percent were black, and 1 percent were Hawaiian / Pacific Islander native.

Also starting Thursday, 1,457 people have been hospitalized for the virus, with 30 percent sometime occupying intensive care units. Since the pandemic began, 11 percent of positive cases have resulted in hospitalization.

The county has recognized that, in addition to continued protests, the reopening of businesses such as restaurants and personal-care restaurants may also contribute to a growing number of cases in the coming weeks.

At this time, higher-risk companies, such as bars and wineries that do not serve food, should remain closed.

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles City Council voted to make it easier for fitness companies to apply for permits to teach exercise classes and activities in public spaces during the pandemic. The gyms have been closed since March 15.

Councilman Mike Bonin, who wrote the motion, said it could be a way to help residents stay healthy, as many have been home for nearly three months.

Bonin said people can apply for outdoor exercise permits in public parks, but the current process is "complicated,quot; and should be facilitated.

