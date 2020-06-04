Look: Laced owner reacts after his South End store was looted

Joamil Rodríguez arrived at his Laced store on Monday morning and saw that his windows were broken and his shoes stolen, one of the many businesses affected by looting and vandalism after the peaceful protest on Sunday night in Boston.

The loss was substantial: according to the Boston Globe, More than $ 75,000 in merchandise was stolen from her street wear store. But after taking the time to clean up the debris, Rodríguez turned to Laced's Instagram to share that, while the staff did not "condone the actions and were saddened by the vandalism that occurred last night at the end of what had been beautiful and beautiful. " highly successful protest, we are most deeply saddened by the loss of life that has led to this anger. We support young people in their outrage and, through our relationships, remain committed to exposing them to more durable and effective techniques in their fight for equity and humanity. "

Rodríguez, a Boston native who grew up in Roslindale, also expressed his reaction to the looting with a video.

"My roots are heavy here, they always have been," he said. “My parents were first generation immigrants. They went through the riots and many of the challenges Boston faced. Last night was very powerful. For me, it was a loss of direction; felt (like) a violation. I was assaulted. I'm not going to deny or hide my feelings about being upset about it, but I have to remind myself, and I want to remind others, that this is not about me. It's not about looted stores, it's about loss of life. "

He also shared how he was sympathetic to the youth who were participating in these protests and that he was working on a way to dedicate himself to youth and "collaborating with the right people,quot; to advance positively.

"I can understand the difficult situation young people face and the emotions they feel and what is going through them," Rodríguez said. “I was young and I deal with many young people around me. So it is very difficult not to relate or feel them. "

Since the video was released, Laced has auctioned off a custom shoe storage bench and plans to donate the proceeds to the Official George Floyd Memorial Fund. The store is also selling T-shirts to help raise funds to rebuild the store.

Watch the full video of Rodríguez's response below.

Get email alerts from Boston.com:

Sign up and receive breaking coronavirus news and updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.