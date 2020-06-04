Logan Paul is praised for his powerful and passionate speech on racism in the United States and BLM!

In addition to protesting the mindless murder of George Floyd alongside his girlfriend Josie Canseco and many others, Logan Paul also delivered a powerful and passionate speech against racism and is now highly praised for his words. Check out what the controversial YouTuber had to say on his podcast, Impaulsive.

The influencer discussed both Floyd's tragic death and racism in America in general.

Paul's older brother and his co-hosts talked about it for a full hour and took a "firm stand on the catastrophic injustices taking place in the land of the,quot; free. "

The generally criticized new media artist was applauded for his passionate speech condemning racial inequality and police brutality.

And that was not all he did to show his support for the Black Lives Matter movement!

Logan also attended a protest with his girlfriend, Josie Canseco, marching and demanding equality.

As for what he said in his podcast that left everyone pleasantly surprised, he argued that "It is not enough to be,quot; non-racist. You have to be anti-racist. Condemn all those who pretend superiority because of the color of their skin. Friends. Accountability to friends Holding the family accountable Hold yourself accountable The most important thing is that we must hold the authorities accountable: police officers, politicians All politicians responsible As the killer Mike put it, "BULLY the politicians in the voting booth." Make your voice heard. Attend a protest. Speak out against injustice. "

He also recognized that he has the white privilege and dragged people who still insist that it does not exist.

‘You are delusional and you are part of the problem. I can count on zero hands the times I have feared for my life at a routine traffic stop. That never happened ".

The video began to go viral online and many applauded Logan for what he had to say all along, and were quite surprised that the troublesome YouTuber had this side well spoken.

Here are some reactions to his speech: "I never thought I would totally agree with Logan Paul." It doesn't matter if what was said was written, he is telling the truth. & # 39; / & # 39; I can't believe I'm saying this, but listen to what Logan Paul has to say. & # 39; / & # 39; Logan Paul has done a lot of things * ** Ed s ***, but whether you want to believe it or not, he's growing up.



