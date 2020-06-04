LinkedIn employees use a diversity forum to defend racism

On Wednesday, LinkedIn organized a town hall on racial justice in the wake of the police murder of George Floyd. The forum was supposed to be an opportunity for employees to meet and discuss how they could support each other. Instead, the conversation suddenly turned hostile, as people used the anonymous commenting feature of video chat to defend racist sentiments and question the effectiveness of the protests. The comments were first reported by The daily beast; The edge has confirmed them independently

"Blacks kill blacks at 50 times the rate that whites kill blacks," wrote one employee. “Generally, it is the result of gang violence in the city center. Where's the protest? Another employee said, “As a non-minority, all this talk makes me feel like I'm supposed to feel guilty about the color of my skin. I feel like I should let someone less qualified take my place. That's fine? It seems that I am a prisoner of my birth. This is not what Martin Luther King Jr would have wanted for anyone. "

The meeting, hosted on the BlueJeans video conferencing platform, was called "Standing Together." It was intended to give the global LinkedIn workforce an opportunity to discuss inclusion and partnership. Rosanna Durruthy, the company's vice president of diversity, spoke to a panel of employees about her biased experiences and spoke about how her coworkers could be better allies.

This part of the forum went as planned – employees said The edge They were touched by the vulnerability of the panelists and learned from the stories they had shared. The chat feature in BlueJeans, however, told a different story. There, employees submitted comments and questions, some of which were openly racist.

A Fiji employee said, "It is not just a 'white' problem to solve." Blacks "have a responsibility to help whites be able to help them." He continued: “More black men are killed by black men than by white police. Why is this I am very familiar with the disadvantages of modern society that blacks have just because of the color of their skin, especially in the United States, it is a parody. But parody cannot be used as an excuse to remain a victim. The black community still has a way to go to find peace within itself, none of these gangs or territorial nonsense, fix the reputation that some bad apples cause the group as a whole. "

An employee who saw the note was stunned. "Everyone has had direct access to the literature of the black community to better understand what they have been through," he said. So for me, his comments were not only ignorant, but an effort to not even try to understand. You're choosing to live under your rock. "

Some of the comments also seemed to undermine the actual conversation many employees were trying to have, one centered on the epidemic of police violence against blacks. “I think giving privileges to any racial group over others is a zero sum game. Any ideas of hurting others by giving privileges with the name of rose called diversity? asked an employee.

"No wonder there are racist people in a company that is 48 percent white," said a current employee. The edge. “But the point that was most concerning to me was that this was an event in response to the protests, co-sponsored by our Black Employee Resource Group. So for them, inserting those comments here was so insensitive. "

The situation on LinkedIn comes at a time when Silicon Valley tech companies are grappling with what it means to foster truly inclusive environments. While Amazon and Google CEOs publicly support the Black Lives Matter movement, critics have pointed out that their forces often use their tools.

On Thursday, CEO Ryan Roslansky sent a note to staff about "the pain and frustration they felt at the egregious comments that were shared in the questions and answers." He then shared the note publicly on LinkedIn. Roslansky acknowledged that allowing employees to share comments anonymously had been a mistake, and said the company would not allow this to happen again. He added, "We are not and will not be a company or platform where racism or hate speech is allowed."

On the same day, a white employee followed up with the Fiji employee, who had spoken that this was not just a "white,quot; problem, to discuss why the words had been harmful. He didn't want the burden to fall on his black coworkers, and he said the two had a productive conversation. He knew that the comments had been difficult for many of his colleagues to read, but he still thought the forum had been worthwhile.

“It was a really challenging and sometimes awkward meeting. But I think it was necessary, "he said. "The only way we could have improved was to have control over the comments."