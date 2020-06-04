Lin-Manuel Miranda delays the film's launch in solidarity with Black Lives Matter activists

WENN

The creator of & # 39; Hamilton & # 39; has decided to postpone the release of his new documentary & # 39; We Are Freestyle Love Supreme & # 39; amid national protests against racial injustice.

Broadway star Lin-Manuel Miranda has suspended the release of his new documentary in light of the Black Lives Matter protests taking place across the United States

The "Hamilton"Creator and actor should share"We are Freestyle Love Supreme", a film about his improvised hip-hop group Freestyle Love Supreme, on Hulu this week, but has since delayed the launch to show solidarity with advocates of social and racial justice.

"We are going to postpone the release of the documentary We Are Freestyle Love Supreme and look forward to sharing it with you in the future," the group's statement posted on Twitter read.

The announcement also included ways for fans to help and support the Black Lives Matter movement.

The message continued: "We are in favor of freedom of expression, creativity, inclusion, equality and, above all, love," said the group. "Our work has always focused on creating a safe space for those ideals to flourish. Our show does not exist without the operations of brilliant black artists who created two of our most beloved American art forms, jazz and hip-hop."

"Today our country, our world struggles to end this systematic racial injustice, bigotry, police brutality, and hatred. We add our voices to that fight."

"We Are Freestyle Love Supreme," which premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival in Utah, chronicles Miranda's meeting with several of her Hamilton collaborators, with whom she had performed improv shows before and after the show became in a Broadway hit.

A new release date has yet to be revealed.

It is believed to be the first film to have its release postponed in the wake of the murder of George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer in Minnesota last week.

The news comes days after Miranda personally expressed his deep regret at not taking an official position on police brutality, racism and the problems of white supremacy earlier, calling his earlier silence "a moral failure."