"Life Mattered to George Floyd,quot;: Duchess of Sussex talks about racism to former high school – Up News Info

LONDON (AP) – The Duchess of Sussex has shared her sadness over racial divisions in the United States, and told students at her former high school that she was touched by speaking because George Floyd's life mattered.

Meghan told graduates of Immaculate Heart High School in Los Angeles that she struggled with what to tell them given the days of protests after Floyd's death.

"I realized that the only thing wrong to say is to say nothing, because George Floyd's life mattered," he said in a virtual address.

Floyd, an African American, died after a white police officer pressed his knee to his neck in Minneapolis on May 25. The incident sparked days of protests and riots.

The former Meghan Markle, who has an African-American mother and a white father, said the riots reminded her of the riots that took place in her hometown of Los Angeles after police officers were acquitted in the videotaped beating of another African-American, Rodney. King.

"I remember the curfew and I remember running back home, and on that trip back home, seeing ash fall from the sky, and smelling the smoke and seeing the smoke coming out of the buildings," he said. "I remember seeing men in the back of a truck with guns and rifles.

“I remember stopping the house and seeing the tree, which had always been there, completely charred. And those memories don't go away. "

The duchess's video was first reported by the American magazine Essence.

