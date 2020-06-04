Leslie Jones broke many doors with a gavel during the first protest

WENN

The funny woman of & # 39; Saturday Night Live & # 39; He reveals that he brought a gavel to his first protest and ended up causing destruction, something he regrets now.

Leslie Jones He carried a sledgehammer to his first gear, but it is not an accessory that I would recommend to protesters today.

During an appearance in "Late night with seth meyers"This week, the star revealed that she once brought the instrument to a meeting when she was just 22 years old and ended up causing destruction.

When asked what would change about his past activism, he frankly joked, "I would say, 'Don't take that hammer. Don't take that hammer.'" "

"Because the deck literally made me a hero in many places. I opened so many doors with that deck," he "Ghostbusters"Star continued." I remember that I broke, and I have to tell you this: it was a supermarket and there was a chain fence and they couldn't open it. So, I came with my mallet and … it opened and everyone said: 'Yes!' "

However, while being praised by her fellow protesters, Leslie remembers the decision to take it and cause destruction as a bad thing on her part.

"I can laugh at that now, but I'll tell you, I didn't laugh when I was walking around my city after that and seeing burning buildings and nowhere to buy," he shared. "And, you know, seeing black people crying because their businesses caught fire. It wasn't fun then, you know?"

Leslie added, "So, I think I'd say to my 22-year-old self, 'What do you think you're going to change by coming out with that?'

The star's comments come as numerous Black Lives Matter protests take place around the world following the murder of African-American man George Floyd by white police in Minneapolis, Minnesota, last week.