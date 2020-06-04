LeBron James, NBA players criticize Fox News presenter for hypocrisy in defending Drew Brees

Laura Ingraham's views are not aligned. More news at 11!

The Fox News presenter used her show "Ingraham's Angle,quot; to defend Drew Brees after recent Saints quarterback comments about NFL players kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice and brutality. Police.

"I will never agree with anyone who does not respect the flag of the United States of America or our country," Brees told Daniel Roberts of Yahoo Sports.

Brees heard much criticism from NFL players who were eager to remind him that the protests had never been over the flag, and then issued an apology. But he was not the only one to receive strong comments.

Several NBA players shared a video pointing out Ingraham's hypocrisy about how he approached Brees compared to his previous stance on LeBron James and Kevin Durant. In February 2018, Ingraham told James and Durant to "shut up and haggle,quot; after they both shared their views on President Donald Trump and how "people don't care about anything."

"It is always unwise to seek the political advice of someone who is paid $ 100 million a year to throw a ball," said Ingraham. "Oh, and LeBron and Kevin, you are great players, but no one voted for you. Millions chose Trump as their coach. So save the political comment for yourself, or as someone once said, 'Shut up and haggle.'"

Now let's move on to Wednesday's show and see what she said about Brees, who gets paid millions of dollars for throwing a ball …

"Well, he is allowed to have his say on what kneeling and the flag means to him. I mean, he is a person," Ingraham said. "I suppose it has something of value. I mean, this goes beyond football, though. This is totalitarian behavior. This is Stalinist. And, by the way, on the streets of New Orleans, we are seeing live footage. We are screaming, & # 39; Eff Drew Brees & # 39 ;.

"That's what this moment has done to the beautiful team spirit of the New Orleans Saints."

Laura, why the sudden change? Why are James and Durant not allowed to have a view? They are certainly both people, right? I just can't put my finger on the difference here.

"If you still haven't figured out why the protests continue," James said in a tweet featuring the video, "why we are acting the way we are is because we are just tired of this treatment right here!"

If you still haven't figured out why the protests continue. Why we are acting the way we are is because we are just tired of this treatment right here! Can we break it down for you simpler than this here? 🤦🏾‍♂️. And for my people don't worry, I won't stop until I see https://t.co/e4pJ0PvwJj – LeBron James (@KingJames) June 4, 2020

Other NBA players, including James' teammates, continued to bet on Ingraham for the double standard. Maybe I should continue talking about politicians.

Or maybe you shouldn't listen to a racist fox news reporter who influences the world by what he says on the air. Man has his own school that preaches union 🤡🤡🤡🤡 https://t.co/ou5hPGZ63r – kuz (@kylekuzma) June 4, 2020