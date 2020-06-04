LeBron James called Laura Ingraham for her hypocrisy and for supporting Drew Brees

"If you still haven't figured out why the protests continue. Why we are acting the way we are is because we are just tired of this treatment right here!"
In case you don't know who Laura Ingraham is, she is a right-wing, pro-Trump and Fox News personality who hosts a primetime online show called Ingraham's angle.
And in 2018, he publicly criticized LeBron James and Kevin Durant, telling them "shut up and dribble!" after the two of them had criticized Trump in a video.
For her part, at the time, LeBron responded to Laura indirectly, saying, "I won't shut up and haggle. So, thank you, whatever your name is … I can sit here and talk about what's really important." and how can I help change children. "
Which brings us back to yesterday, when Laura took a very different tone on her show last night, and defended New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (a white man), who was, frankly, receiving a lot of well-deserved criticism from , again, a misinterpretation. The national anthem protests by Colin Kaepernick and other NFL players as antimilitarist and disrespectful of the flag.
Laura said of Drew that "he is allowed to have his point of view,quot; and "he is a person and has something of value."
Of course, Laura's hypocrisy did not go unnoticed and Complex Sports tweeted this side-by-side video that points out how different their tones are:
And LeBron, himself, also turned to Twitter to respond to Laura's double standard:
Specifically, LeBron addressed how the video overall demonstrates how black Americans are treated in front of white Americans when they do exactly the same thing:
LeBron also added that he would not stop being an activist until he sees a change. And he also created this subtweet hashtag: #ShutUpAndDribbleThisPowerfulBlackManComingFullSteam
All I have to say is: LeBron has been using his platform for a long time to talk about injustices and other important matters, and that's another reason why he really is the GOAT.
