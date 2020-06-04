Home Entertainment LeBron James called Laura Ingraham for her hypocrisy and for supporting Drew...

LeBron James called Laura Ingraham for her hypocrisy and for supporting Drew Brees

"If you still haven't figured out why the protests continue. Why we are acting the way we are is because we are just tired of this treatment right here!"

In case you don't know who Laura Ingraham is, she is a right-wing, pro-Trump and Fox News personality who hosts a primetime online show called Ingraham's angle.

Which brings us back to yesterday, when Laura took a very different tone on her show last night, and defended New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (a white man), who was, frankly, receiving a lot of well-deserved criticism from , again, a misinterpretation. The national anthem protests by Colin Kaepernick and other NFL players as antimilitarist and disrespectful of the flag.

Laura said of Drew that "he is allowed to have his point of view,quot; and "he is a person and has something of value."

Of course, Laura's hypocrisy did not go unnoticed and Complex Sports tweeted this side-by-side video that points out how different their tones are:

Laura Ingraham to LeBron and KD:

Laura Ingraham to LeBron and KD: "Shut up and dribble!"

For Drew Brees: "You are allowed to have an opinion." 🧐

And LeBron, himself, also turned to Twitter to respond to Laura's double standard:

If you still haven't figured out why the protests continue. Why we are acting the way we are is because we are just tired of this treatment right here! Can we break it down for you simpler than this here? 🤦🏾‍♂️. And for my people don't worry, I won't stop until I see https://t.co/e4pJ0PvwJj

If you still haven't figured out why the protests continue. Why we are acting the way we are is because we are just tired of this treatment right here! Can we break it down for you simpler than this here? 🤦🏾‍♂️. And for my people don't worry, I won't stop until I see https://t.co/e4pJ0PvwJj

Specifically, LeBron addressed how the video overall demonstrates how black Americans are treated in front of white Americans when they do exactly the same thing:

LeBron also added that he would not stop being an activist until he sees a change. And he also created this subtweet hashtag: #ShutUpAndDribbleThisPowerfulBlackManComingFullSteam

All I have to say is: LeBron has been using his platform for a long time to talk about injustices and other important matters, and that's another reason why he really is the GOAT.

