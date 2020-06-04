Leaks from Twitter allege Trina's old stripper photo – Explicit acts with group of men!

Yesterday, rapper Trina went viral, after making callous and outrageous comments about blacks protesting police brutality across the country, MTO News reported. Trina, who was once a stripper, called blacks "animals,quot; and said they needed a curfew.

Well, today, people on Twitter unearthed an old photo that supposedly shows Trina doing explicit acts performed by a group of men.

The image is extremely graphic: we advise you that the discretion of the parents is recommended:

The woman in the photo shows a strong resemblance to Trina, and the photo is consistent with other videos, which showed Trina dancing on stage for money.

Here's a video from Trina from 20 years ago, showing the 19-year-old rapper making money:

Trina, real name Katrina Laverne Taylor, is a rapper and television personality. He first gained notoriety in 1998 with his appearance on the single "Nann Nigga,quot; from Trick Daddy's second studio album www.thug.com.

Trina has been described by XXL Magazine as "the most consistent rapper of all time,quot;. The Source celebrated Trina's run for Women's History Month 2012. In 2013, Complex ranked "Pull Over,quot; at # 27 on its Top 50 Best Rap Women's Songs. In 2014, Trina was included on Billboard's list of "31 Rappers Who Changed Hip-Hop."