Leaks from Twitter allege Trina's old stripper photo – Explicit acts with group of men!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

Yesterday, rapper Trina went viral, after making callous and outrageous comments about blacks protesting police brutality across the country, MTO News reported. Trina, who was once a stripper, called blacks "animals,quot; and said they needed a curfew.

trina-nikki-drama-2

Well, today, people on Twitter unearthed an old photo that supposedly shows Trina doing explicit acts performed by a group of men.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here