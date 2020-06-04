EXCLUSIVE: Some of the UK's largest studios, including two at the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, are beginning to open their doors again as UK film and television shoots take their first steps back into production.

Elstree Studios and Twickenham Studios have announced that production work has resumed on their sites, while Up News Info understands that other venues, including Arborfield / Longrcoss Studios and Maidstone Studios, should be ready for business again in the coming weeks.

Arborfield was one of the first to be affected by the production hiatus when Netflix closed the fantasy drama. The Wizard the same day that actor Kristofer Hivju tested positive for coronavirus on March 16. Managing Director Bob Terry said work is underway to reopen the site and the sister Longcross studio, where people like Captain Phillips and Skyfall have been filmed. You are holding meetings over the next two weeks to finalize security procedures.

Maidstone Studios was also one of the first victims of the COVID-19 outbreak when an on-site employee was diagnosed with the disease on March 1. Home to UK television shows including Supermarket sweep and Sentence, the studio erected Perspex displays in its galleries, installed hand sanitizers and social distance tape, and reconfigured its office space. Maidstone plans to reopen in early July.

Elsewhere, Pinewood Studios Group did not close its Pinewood and Shepperton sites during the peak of the pandemic. The studios have extensive security protocols for when major clients, including Disney and Netflix, decide to start filming again. Pinewood Studios Group was one of several companies that contributed to the production guidelines of the British Film Commission, released on Monday.

BBC Studio Works has also kept sites open during the crisis, allowing shows like Piers Morgan's Good morning great britain stay on the air Work is now on the rise again in his studios, including a behind-the-scenes documentary on BBC soap. EastEnderstitled Secrets of the square, filmed on the BBC Elstree Center. A number of other shows are slated to return in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, work is back at Riverside Studios, with Up News Info reporting this week that James Corden-backed producer Fulwell 73 has been using the space to film her BBC One entertainment show. Peter Crouch: Save our summer.

Elstree Studios and Twickenham Studios did not disclose which productions are working again on their sites, but the latter said it was a "great Hollywood production." Jeremy Rainbird, a partner at Twickenham Studios, said: "With the measures we have introduced, we believe it is a perfect place for people to restart various production workflows by accessing the site securely."

Up News Info has reached out to other major UK studios, including Ealing Studios and Warner Bros Studios Leavesden, to get an update on their plans in the coming weeks.