Lea Michele praised for her strong work ethic by Dean Geyer amid the accusations of & # 39; Living Hell & # 39;

The actress best known as Rachel Berry in & # 39; Glee & # 39 ;, accused of being rude on set by former co-star Samantha Ware, claims she has learned from her mistakes in her apologies.

read MicheleThe ex-boyfriend on the screen defended her as a result of her apologies after the intimidation charges, as the actress's former alternate called her "terrifying."

The "Joy"Star headlines earlier this week (begins June 1), after its former co-star Samantha Ware She responded to her Black Lives Matter tweet and accused her of making her life on the American television set a "living hell."

Following Samantha's claims, many other stars on the show came forward to make similar accusations, prompting Lea to apologize for her behavior and insist that she had learned from her mistakes.

From your apology, Dean Geyer, who played the character of Lea, Rachel Berry's boyfriend Brody Weston for 14 episodes of the series, has spoken to the Daily Mail Online about her experiences with the screen star, insisting she couldn't have been nicer to the.

"Lea is still one of my favorite co-stars that I have had the pleasure to work with. She is extremely hard working and a lot of fun," she said. "His work ethic is so strong that it forces you to always be at the top of your game, and that's something he expected every day on set. I definitely learned a lot."

"Jumping into a successful and established show like 'Glee', I walked in expecting to be known as the 'new boy' for at least a month, but that was not the case at all. Almost immediately I felt welcome, and to be totally honest of all, Lea was the kindest to me. "

His complementary words about Lea are in stark contrast to the image portrayed by Elizabeth Aldrich, who was acting as Lea's substitute for the show "Ragtime."

"I was @ LeaMichele's u / s on Ragtime," Elizabeth tweeted on Wednesday (June 3). "She was absolutely horrible to me and her ensemble. She humiliated the crew and threatened to fire people if she was in any way upset. She used to cry every night for the bad and manipulative things she would do. She was 12 years old. She was terrifying. "

Elizabeth Aldrich tweeted about her experience working with Lea Michele.

Meanwhile, a person who is tired of the headlines about his former co-star is Amber riley, who urged people to leave the scandal in an Instagram Live video on Wednesday.

"I don't give a damn (about this)," he said. "People are dying and being killed by the police … I wish her the best, I hope she has an incredible pregnancy, I hope she has grown."

Instead, Amber asked her followers to focus on the Black Lives Matter movement after the murder of George Floyd at the hands of white police.