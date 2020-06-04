Lauren London talks about "murdered black men,quot;, police brutality, and Nipsey Hussle's legacy with Jada Pinkett Smith

Lauren London showed once again just how resilient she is after Nipsey Hussle's tragic passing, doing an interview in which she spoke about police brutality with Jada Pinkett Smith.

Smith also addressed the political unrest in this country after the murder of George Floyd.

The 46-year-old black man, who had used a fake $ 20, died in Minneapolis, Minnesota, after Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, pressed his knee to Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes even though he was already handcuffed. .

The murder sparked protests in all 50 states and in other countries, including France, England, Sweden, and the Netherlands.

London appeared in an episode of the Red Table Talk, where he spoke to Smith about police brutality.

Smith opened the conversation by saying, "As we witness our black men being murdered on the streets, we rarely speak of the women left behind, grieving and devastated."

London, whose rapper and fellow activist Nipsey Hussle was shot dead in 2019, confessed to witnessing gun violence at a young age.

She said: “I grew up in Los Angeles, in the area that was nearby. In high school, many of the children were in gangs, and I remember that many of our friends, in the summer, were gone. They had passed from armed violence. So you have kind of – I don't mean numb, but I used to hear it, you always knew where the exit was. "

She added: "That is traumatizing. Being 16 and having to be on guard when you go to a party."

The 35-year-old actress and model also said she educated her two black children on how to handle future police interactions when they become adults: “What I instill in them is more about the police, how to handle themselves when they arrest you. . That's more of my education, protecting them from being black men in America. "

He also spoke about Nipsey saying, "I love meeting people that Nip has really inspired because it seems like he's still here, even though he's in some way. He's still touching people, and I find that when I meet people who They say how their lives have changed, what they are doing with their life right now, like, it fills me up. He would have loved to hear that, you know?

One person had this reaction: "We whites will NEVER know what it is to walk in your shoes, but we will walk by your side and with you like you. We are with you. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #blacklivesmatter”

Another commenter stated: “Thank you! You shouldn't have to educate us, but know how much I learned from listening to your talks! Thanks thanks."

This follower revealed, "My seven-year-old son just told me he can't sleep because he thinks it might happen to him." Please encourage the action too! Conversations are a start, but people can act for those who want to help. Send "Floyd,quot; to 55156! Sign a petition. Make a donation. Inform. To make a phone call. Use your platform to promote radical change too! ✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽 "

Note that part of the episode was filmed prior to the coronavirus pandemic.



