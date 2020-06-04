Lauren Jauregui will stay away from social media while continuing to support Black Lives Matter

Instagram

Among the many celebrities who condemn George Floyd's death, the Fifth Harmony member reminds fans to keep their mental health in check as they try to make a difference.

Pop star Lauren Jauregui You are downsizing your social media activity to find more powerful ways to make a difference as part of the Black Lives Matter movement.

the Fifth Harmony The singer has been among the many celebrities who condemned the death of African-American man George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer in Minnesota last week (May 25), and joined online calls demanding action to end it. to social and racial injustice.

However, as protesters continue to march across the US. USA And the world, Jauregui has decided that he needs to spend more time on the ground, helping to achieve change in person rather than being glued to his Twitter timeline.

The 23-year-old also admits that her use of social media has been so unhealthy in recent days that she has been unable to eat or sleep properly, and her mental health is really suffering.

In a long note shared with followers on Wednesday, June 3, she began: "Goodmorning (sic) beauties, I'm not going to lie, the past few days have been overwhelmingly incommensurable. Both publicly viewing everything that happens and a personal level." .

"I have not eaten or slept since Friday and I have not stopped talking and I have only tried to calm the feeling of helplessness in my chest and I have not created a sustainable way of managing it."

"I'm going to step back from social media to really organize myself in real life and understand what my role is in this fight," Jauregui continued. "I've been trying to keep people up-to-date, but honestly, I'm getting sick from a lack of balance."

"I spent 9 hours straight watching and retweeting and trying to change my mind and really awaken people's empathy, but the work that needs to be done goes beyond social media and I'm becoming increasingly aware of that."

The star continues to reveal that she will find campaigns to unite in her hometown of Miami, Florida, as she shares supportive posts as part of the #AmplifyMelenatedVoices movement, and urges her fans to prioritize her own mental health, as she is now doing. .

"I am not going to disappear, I am not going to back down, I am just taking a step back and reintroducing balance in my life so as not to get burned and I can really do something shocking instead of lighting it here all frustrated and angry," Jauregui concluded.

"I love you all and I hope you find balance and incorporate ways to keep your mental health in check right now, it's intense and it's fine (sic)."

Jauregui's post came hours before Minnesota authorities filed additional charges against Derek Chauvin, the cameraman caught kneeling on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes, which led to his death.

He was initially fired from his job and later charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter on Friday, and now Attorney General Keith Ellison has added second-degree murder to the charges.

Chauvin's three arrest officers, who were also fired from their charges, have also been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder after failing to intervene.