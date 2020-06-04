LAPD veteran Simi Valley officer publishes mocking protesters of memes, face masks – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A Simi Valley city official faces resignation calls after a social media post referring to the use of hoses by protesters as a solution to end unrest and unrest in much of southern South California.

Provisional Mayor Mike Judge posted the meme on his Facebook page Monday, which said, "Do you want to stop the riots? Mobilize the septic tank trucks, put a pressure cannon on them and hose them down. The end."

Judge, who is also a 30-year veteran of the LAPD, said the meme was a prank meant to poke fun at the facial mask debate.

He wrote a caption at the top of the meme that said, "This is brilliant. It will also enforce the mask rule."

"That's all I wanted to do, make fun of wearing the mask, but obviously people didn't take it that way," he said. "I don't think I've done anything wrong, except maybe posting a bad joke."

Judge's social media pages have been inundated with comments from people criticizing his post, with one person pointing to the hoses used by black protesters in the 1960s, to which the judge replied, "Are you equating the peaceful protests of the 60s with the riots and looting today?

A Simi resident who asked not to be identified told CBS2's Kristine Lazar that she was concerned that the judge's position could endanger protesters.

"If a city councilor is going to talk about arresting protesters, what to say that people who follow him aren't going to do the same?" she said.

Simi Valley Councilwoman Ruth Luevanos, who was at the center of another racial controversy last year after referring to border detention centers as "concentration camps," was also concerned by the judge's comments.

"The fact that he referred to the hoses to stop an African American protest shows that he knows nothing about the history of civil rights in this country, and that he has a lack of consideration or empathy for our African American community," said Luevanos.

The judge, who rejects any allegation that he is racist and says he respects the right to protest, said he does not believe Simi Valley should organize a protest scheduled for this weekend.

"We have had a bad reputation because of the Rodney King trial, and I think it puts us on the radar screen and I think attracting more attention to ourselves is not a good idea," he said.

LAPD confirmed that they were aware of Judge's publications and that internal affairs are reviewing them.