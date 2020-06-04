Lady GaGa wants police involved in the death of George Floyd with the highest form of law and order

Instagram

The singer of & # 39; Chromatica & # 39; Applaud the brave citizens who take to the streets to fight racial injustice and expect the police officers involved in George Floyd's death to receive heavy punishment.

Lady Gaga He praised the "brave citizens" who took to the streets to demand justice for George Floyd after new charges were filed against the former Minnesota police officers responsible for his death.

The unarmed African American was killed on May 25, 2020 after cop Derek Chauvin was filmed kneeling on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes while detaining the 46-year-old while three other officers watched.

All four were fired from their jobs when the video went viral, sparking worldwide outrage, while Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

On Wednesday June 3, 2020, Attorney General Keith Ellison He improved the count of second-degree murders and slapped the other three former cops on charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murders.

After the news, Gaga turned to her social media channels to credit "the voices of the people" for forcing the authorities to take action as she expressed hope that real justice will be done.

"I hope that all police officers who have engaged in or are involved in any racist activity encounter the highest form of law and order, although we know that law and order in this country are based on racism and are themselves corrupt, "the" Born This Way singer "shared in a long note, while describing Floyd's death as another example of" police brutality and damaging responses from prosecutors and local officials. "

Gaga went on to say, "I applaud the brave citizens of this nation who are speaking, and I support the unsupported voices of the black community. I want their voices to be heard loud and clear, and to feel loved and amplified by the allies. "

He also highlighted the importance of kindness by promoting nonprofits close to his heart, and encouraged fans to join him in donating "in support of this continuing fight for racial and social justice."

Among the causes named are the Loveland Foundation, Black Lives Matter, Campaign Zero, Color of Change and the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

"I encourage you to learn about the important work they do and how you can get involved," Gaga concluded. "Black Lives Matter".