Lady GaGa applauds brave citizens for raising their voice in support of Black Lives Matter

Encouraging fans to learn more about the move brought about by the death of George Floyd, the lead singer of & # 39; Rain on Me & # 39; expresses its hope that the racist police & # 39; encounter the highest form of law & order & # 39 ;.

Lady Gaga She has praised "brave people" who face racism in a passionate Instagram post.

The 34-year-old singer turned to the social media site to share two advocacy organizations to which she has made donations, as she urged her followers to contribute if they can.

"I applaud the brave citizens of this nation who are speaking, and I support the unsupported voices of the black community," he wrote. "I want their voices to be heard loud and clear, and to feel loved and amplified by allies. I know you know how much I believe in goodness." The spirit of this movement is intrinsically rooted in a universal dream of goodness, and it is precisely that very kindness that I wish for those who suffer tonight. I have infinite compassion in my heart as we fight as a nation to find bold and effective solutions to an insidious and systemic problem that has plagued our country since its birth. "

"I encourage you to learn about the important work they do and how you can get involved. Black Lives Matter."

Referring to the death of George Floyd at the hands of white police officers, GaGa continued: "… I hope that all police officers who have engaged in or are involved in any racist activity will encounter the highest form of law and order, although we know that law and order in this country is based on racism and is itself corrupt. "

"Once again, we are witnessing the overwhelming and devastating evidence of police brutality and damaging responses from prosecutors and local officials. I also hope that the families of all black lives that have been taken from us will see justice and healing, although I believe that many of we know that unfortunately we cannot promise that. "

GaGa donated to the Black Lives Matter organization and the Loveland Foundation.